Domestic carrier, XEJet Limited, has concluded plans to add Kano to its Abuja-Gusau route starting November 30.

The addition is expected to extend the airline’s service in Zamfara State into a three-city network.

The route currently operates three times weekly between Abuja and Gusau; the expanded Abuja-Gusau-Kano routing will run on its own twice-weekly schedule.

From November 30, XEJet Express, the airline’s economy service, will operate the expanded Abuja-Gusau-Kano route twice weekly, a separate schedule from the existing three-times-weekly Abuja-Gusau service. Bookings open on XEJet’s website and through its reservation channels ahead of the start date.

Commenting, Operating Officer of XEJet, Sukhjinder Mann, said the “Abuja-Gusau route has shown us what’s possible when an airline and a state government commit to opening up air access together, adding Kano builds directly on that momentum and reflects our wider plan to connect Nigerian states that have gone without reliable scheduled air service for too long.”

XEJet began serving Zamfara to give Gusau International Airport scheduled commercial flights after decades without them, and the Abuja-Gusau route now operates three times weekly.

Adding Kano, one of northern Nigeria’s largest commercial hubs, gives travellers on this route a direct link to a major trading and population centre, without relying on road travel between the three cities.