X-raying Dantsoho’s scorecard at NPA one year after

APART from the commencement of actual works on the $1billion ports reconstruction, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho with unalloyed support of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has turned the fortunes of the authority around within one year, TOLA ADENUBI reports:

A quick glance of going-on at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in the preceding year revealed a readiness by the Managing Director/CEO, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho to deploy his decades-plus experience in the maritime sector for the maximisation of the benefits derivable from Nigeria’s littoral assets and blue economy potentials.

Evidently, the home-grown chief executive who enjoys the unalloyed support of the performance-driven Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has his focus set on implementing deliberate performance-improvising measures geared towards Nigeria’s trade facilitation platform for competitiveness and improved value addition to the national economy.

Major players in the maritime sector have applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dantsoho, stressing that the president’s famed eye for talents has again been proven correct with his giant strides in the last one year.

Port rehabilitation

On assumption of duty as NPA boss, Dantsoho promised to ensure efficiency by embarking on port rehabilitation. Work has since commenced with the finalisation of documentation and commencement of actual works on the $1bn reconstruction of the aged Tin-Can Island Port Complex and the comprehensive rehabilitation of Apapa, Rivers, Onne, Warri and Calabar Port Complexes to assure their infrastructural integrity and bring them up to speed with the contemporary demands of international maritime ecosystem.

New ports developments

The NPA has also taken steps towards port capacity expansion through the operationalisation of new Ports and advancement of green port development. Dantsoho only last month led the NPA management to finalize an agreement for the $1billion development of Snake Island Port to be built on an 85-hectare site within the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone. This is in addition to Badagry Deep Seaport, Ondo Deep Seaports and Burutu Ports which are at various stages of progress under the technical guidance of the NPA.

With the Port Community System (PCS) and the National Single Window amongst other initiatives being aggressively implemented for port competitiveness, it is evident that the NPA is poised to transform its strategic intent of being the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa from potential to actualities.

Automation

Under Dantsoho, the NPA has concluded Nigeria’s membership of the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), which is a necessary precursor to the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) project. Single Window operation is the global trade best practice for the electronic exchange of information relating to over 500 million TEU movements and billions of tons of cargo for sea, air and land transport modes.

The electronic management of truck traffic management which was conceived to sustainably tackle the excruciating traffic gridlock that hitherto characterised the port access roads has been firmed up through the introduction of satellite truck parks and time belts resulting in significant ease of doing business at the ports.

Exports growth/trade surplus

Dantosho’s insistence on port efficiencies has culminated in Nigeria’s attainment of trade surplus of N5.81 trillion ($3.7 billion) in the third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert through exports predominantly consummated on the platforms of the NPA.

Also, the successful implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategy for the sale of crude and other petroleum products in Naira, which in addition has saved billions of FOREX earnings hitherto lost to importation, resulting in guaranteeing national energy security, deepening balance of trade and creating direct and indirect jobs.

International reckoning

Another major achievement of the Dantsoho led NPA is the promotion of Nigeria’s standing in the comity of maritime nations with his pioneering victory and election as the president of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA); the first Nigerian to be so elected since the inception of the prestigious regional maritime bloc in 1972.

Leadership of maritime decision-making blocs such as PMAWCA and the Pan-African Association for Port Cooperation (PAPC) which Dr. Dantsoho also leads, provides the diplomatic capital necessary for actualizing Nigeria’s quest for re-admission into the influential “Category C” of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Patronage of port outside Lagos

Imbued by his hands-on experience as Port Manager for Onne Port Complex where he pioneered the investor-friendly initiatives responsible for the year-on-year growth being recorded at Onne Port Complex, Dantsoho recently undertook an investment drive tour of the Eastern Ports, arising from which the Authority has received several expressions of interests for investment in Rivers, Calabar and Burutu Ports.

As a result, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria recently received Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies as it launched its service at the terminal. The launch of the new service was celebrated with a special ceremony at the WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Onne port, marking the partnership with Hapag-Lloyd’s weekly shipping service, directly connecting East Nigeria to global trade routes.

This strategic alliance underscores the commitment of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s maritime capabilities and solidifying its position as a vital gateway for international commerce. The new service will significantly enhance connectivity, offering increased vessel capacity, improved transit times, and greater schedule reliability for businesses operating in East Nigeria.

Port statistics

The 2024 Consolidated Management Report of the NPA highlights significant improvements in port activities, with multiple indicators pointing to robust growth across various sectors. From cargo throughput to ship traffic and service boat operations, the Nigerian ports have experienced remarkable progress.

One of the most notable achievements in 2024 was the substantial increase in cargo throughput. Cargo traffic surged by 45.1 percent, rising from 71,213,197 metric tons in 2023 to 103,336,863 metric tons in 2024. This increase reflects heightened trade activities and improved operational efficiencies.

Lekki Port stood out as the leader in cargo throughput growth, recording a 2,160.8 per cent increase, followed by Onne Port with a 9.4 per cent rise and Tin-Can Island Port with 7.3 per cent growth. Notably, Liquid Bulk cargo accounted for the largest share at 55.6 per cent, while containerized cargo contributed 20.9 per cent.

Increase in ship traffic

Nigerian ports also recorded impressive gains in ship traffic. The number of ship calls increased by 5.6 per cent, growing from 3,791 in 2023 to 4,005 in 2024. This was accompanied by an even more substantial 15.4 per cent growth in Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT), which climbed from 123,660,278 to 142,660,418 tons. Lekki Port again led the growth trend, registering a 477.6 per cent increase in ship calls, while Onne Port experienced a 5.8 per cent rise.

The total container throughput also saw a significant 9.7 per cent increase, with 1,744,972 TEUs handled in 2024, compared to 1,591,194 TEUs in 2023. Within this category, laden containers grew by 12.2 per cent, with export-laden containers experiencing an outstanding 53.7 per cent rise. Trans-shipment container traffic saw an even more impressive 136.5 per cent increase, indicating a growing role for Nigerian ports in regional cargo redistribution.

Service boat operations booms

During the period, service boat operations recorded an exceptional 49.6 per cent increase in activity, with the number of boats handled growing from 8,956 in 2023 to 13,396 in 2024. Additionally, the Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) for service boats soared by 129.3 pere cent, jumping from 1,997,163 tons to 4,579,742 tons. This reflects enhanced offshore activities and better service infrastructure at the ports. The operational efficiency of Nigerian ports also showed improvement. The Average Turn-Around Time for vessels decreased from 4.7 days to 4.6 days, reflecting a 1.0 per cent improvement in port operations. Lekki Port demonstrated the highest efficiency, with an average vessel turnaround time of just 2.5 days.

Furthermore, Berth Occupancy Rate improved from 30.1% in 2023 to 33% in 2024, signifying increased port utilization and operational effectiveness.

Industrial harmony

In keeping with his inaugural address, Dantsoho has since placed employee matters on top of the Authority’s agenda through unprecedented collaboration with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned companies (SSASGOC).

Only recently, the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola and Dantsoho received the commendation of the coalition of maritime workers for clearing the age long backlog problem of employee stagnation by conducting promotion examination in one fell swoop to admiration of the Union and its members. This is in addition to an increase in productivity bonus, provision of end-of-year welfare items to staff and the review of the Financial Guide to the Condition Service which has comprehensively responded to workers’ yearnings for increase in response to inflationary trends.

Commendations

Following the exceptional performance, stakeholders including Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), and truckers have commended Dantsoho, stressing that the Marine and Blue Economy sector will witness expansion.

Speaking recently during a courtesy call to the NPA headquarters in Lagos, President of the DIL, Aliko Dangote explained that as the biggest customer to the NPA, it is important that the interaction between NPA and DIL is sustained.

Also recently, cargo truckers in Rivers State commended the NPA for opening the completed section of ‘Road D’ at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne Port, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Conclusion

Judging by his success thus far at leapfrogging Nigeria’s foremost trade facilitation platform to catalyze national maritime endowments for the creation of national economic prosperity for all, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho is poised to deploy his hands-on experience and track record of result delivery optimization to the limitless potentials for growth inherent in the Nigerian Ports Authority.