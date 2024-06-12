AS the lawmaker representing Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency, Honourable Abass Adigun, who is popularly known as Agboworin, marks his fifth year in office, it is very important to reflect on his journey so far, the challenges, his impact on the constituents and achievements.

Agboworin’s strong desire to serve his people got him ventured into full-time politics after spending more than a decade in the US Navy. He retired from the United States Navy on a Military Medical Discharge in 2008 after years of meritorious service.

Back in Nigeria, his political journey progressed and he was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent his constituency at the green chamber in 2019. In the 9th Assembly, He served as the deputy chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Air Force aside from being a member of various committees. As the deputy chairman of the committee on Air Force, Agboworin was dutiful in his legislative assignments and facilitated a number of projects to his constituency, including a major one that can be referred to as a landmark achievement – the Air Force base.

The facility, which is located in Ibadan, would serve SouthWest states in addition to the existing one in Lagos. The permanent base is sited on 58.58 hectares of land donated by the Oyo State Government to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Upon completion, the base will not only enhance security but also improve the operational reach of the Nigerian Air Force in terms of prompt response to critical emergency situations.

In terms of his legislative duties, he sponsored several bills and moved more than 10 cogent motions including A Bill for an Act to provide for establishment of National Centre for Stroke Management and for Related Matters; A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Youth Service Corps Act Cap N84 of 2004 to provide for a mandatory Entrepreneurial Grant for outgoing Service Corps Members and for related matters; Corporate Social Responsibility (Special Provisions etc.) Bill 2021; Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Some of the motions include the need to prioritise the welfare of security agencies for optimal performance; motion on need to address the lack of synergy and unhealthy rivalry among security agencies in Nigeria; motion on the urgent need for the Nigeria Customs Service to adhere strictly to the implementation of the executive order on the ease of doing business in Nigeria and motion on the need to make adequate plans and preparations for a post-oil economy in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who currently chairs the house committee on Narcotic Drugs, since the inception of the 10th National Assembly in 2023, has successfully sponsored a bill titled: ‘National Drug Law Enforcement Act (Amendment) Bill 2024’, and would soon be transmitted to the president for assent. Currently serving his second tenure, Agboworin is one of the very few lawmakers who has demonstrated laudable leadership and political responsibility in the discharge of duties.

On constituency development, Agboworin who has endeared himself faciltating several projects. Those who know him very well say he must have been ‘hustling’ in Abuja to secure those laudable things he brings home. Despite the challenges he has been facing, and the attacks from perceived political enemies who think he should be pulled down, having broken the jinx of securing second tenure in his constituency (which was through the grace of God), Agboworin has remained diligently committed to serving his people. He believes that his stewardship is not just about holding public office, but about making a difference in the lives of others. And truly speaking, he is making the difference and leaders at home are proud of his qualitative representation, which has practically reflected in his sterling performance.

As he looks to the future, he is determined to continue working tirelessly for his constituents and to leave a lasting legacy on the sands of time. His story is a testament to the power of dedication, hardwork, and selfless service to humanity. His relentless pursuit of excellence in governance and politics sets a high standard for leadership across the nation, and his tireless efforts to improve infrastructure have a tangible and lasting impact on the lives of his people.

His achievements are in the areas of infrastructural and developmental projects, youth and women empowerment, among others. Under his women empowerment scheme, he sponsored 150 women within Ibadan North-East/South-East federal constituency at different institutes majoring in vocational trainings including tailoring, soap making, small scale businesses, make-up artistry, computer studies and sporting activities. He has recommended many constituents for jobs and admissions at various institutions, and secured jobs for a number of people in the Nigeria Army.

He enlisted 100 youths on the N-power programme with two supervisors; enlisted over 45 youths, men and women into the MSME grant, which 250 constituents benefited from. Through him, over 300 youths, men and women were enlisted into NDE Survival fund. 100 women from his constituency benefitted from the Federal Government’s Rural Empowerment Scheme. He supported, through Agboworin Foundation’s Cash Support Scheme, 100 women with cash. He donated N1million cash as palliative to support Araromi spare part market traders affected by an Inferno.

In his first mega empowerment programme, over 500 constituents benefitted from the cash support. He has reached out to disabled individuals and groups to support them in establishing the businesses of their choice. He has distributed hundreds of motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, deep freezers, generating sets and others. Among his achievements are the ICT training and provision of empowerment materials for 150 youth with one laptop each.

In 2022, Agboworin trained 150 unemployed youths and women on the assessment of microfinance banking system. He empowered them with 150 POS Machines with 150 Chairs, 150 tables, 150 umbrellas and startup fund each to start business. He empowered 100 widows and special people with cash grants. Agboworin, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, was one of the few lawmakers from Ibadan who facilitated and distributed the rice palliative from the Federal Government and personal cash to communities, societies, widows, Muslim groups, Christians through CAN, youth groups, special people, market women and men.

In March, this year, the lawmaker empowered market women and artisan groups who were selected from 20 markets each in the two local government areas. The event had in attendance the governor of the state, His Excellency, governor ‘Seyi Makinde, who also commended Agboworin’s gesture and performance as a good representative of the people.

Other government functionaries equally joined the governor to attend the mega event and saluted his efforts at ensuring that lives of people are touched at the grassroots level. All of these are a resounding testament to the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment of Agboworin to changing the narrative, set a legacy of transformation. Undoubtedly, Agboworin’s efforts have positively impacted the lives of his constituents, earning him their trust and appreciation. His dedication, transparency, and accountability have set a high standard for leadership in his constituency.

Rep. Agboworin’s fifth year in office has been marked by array of significant achievements. His commitment to his constituents and his leadership style would continue to resonate in the mind of his people hence making him a role model for future lawmakers.

Mayowa Okekale is Agboworin’s Head of Media Unit.

ALSO READ: June 12 Protest: Lagos CP, Fayoade, assures zero tolerance for lawlessness