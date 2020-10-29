The United States has reiterated its support for South Korea’s Yoo Myung-Hee as the next head of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Office of the US Trade Representative, in a statement, on Wednesday, said WTO must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field and Minister Yoo has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator.

“The United States supports the selection of Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee as the next WTO Director-General. Minister Yoo is a bona fide trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade policymaker. She has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organisation.

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade. There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfil basic transparency obligations. The WTO is badly in need of major reform. It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field,” the statement read.

WTO: Why we back South Korea ― US