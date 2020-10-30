WTO: Buhari assured of Europe’s support for Okonjo-Iweala

The European Council has reaffirmed its support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her bid to become the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mr Charles Michel, President of the European Council, reiterated the council’s support in a video conference held with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), which disclosed this, informed that the President is leading Nigeria’s charge for Okonjo-Iweala, the country’s former Minister of Finance, to emerge as the first Black and female WTO DG.

President Buhari thanked the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate.

Also discussed during the conference were issues bordering on debt relief for Africa, EU-African relations and recharge of the Lake Chad, which has currently shrunk to less than one-third of its usual size, and throwing about 130 million people who depend on the Lake into dire straits.

Recharge of the Lake Chad is an issue the Nigerian President had vigorously canvassed at diverse global fora in recent time.

President Buhari expressed appreciation to Mr Michel for expected positive developments on the issues.

