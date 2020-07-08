WTO: Africa’s chance and the Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala candidacy

With quite a reputation behind her, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appears to mean different things to different people across the spaces she has straddled. This is why I paused for a moment of contemplation when a professional colleague working in a multilateral institution abroad sought my opinion on the candidacy of Nigeria’s first female Finance minister and also Foreign Affairs minister, for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This prodding brought to mind in recall the phone call I had received on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, 2013 from her when she was Finance minister, complaining about an article I had written about her and a number of appointments that had then been made in the Nigerian economic sector in a major national newspaper. While I had thanked her for the call, I refrained from tendering an apology for what I still consider as the objective commentary, I made in that article.

This must have riled the honourable minister so much that while I became the subject of protracted victimisation, this eventually culminated in my forced displacement from public service. Feeling unfairly treated, and challenging my persecution in court, it was to my utter shock to later discover that prominent civil servants, including directors in the service, were behind the dishonest recommendation for my disengagement from the civil service. Some of the intrigues, episodes and persons behind that ordeal are documented in my book ‘An Encounter With the Spymaster.’

Although reinstated by the court five years later, I have since voluntarily retired from the federal civil service. Meanwhile, three years after the court order for the payment of my entitlements, some civil servants are still dilly-dallying over this directive. In life, one must always be grateful to the Almighty God for sparing one’s life and giving the direction that leads in making one better off than how one was in the past.

However, back to my friend’s request, I understand that the WTO is an intergovernmental organisation, established to promote and regulate international trade, and its Director-General performs both managerial and advisory roles, with member-states being ultimately left to make their own decisions. Surprisingly, no African has served in the top position in the WTO since 1948 in its precursor organisation, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). The current Director-General of WTO, Mr Roberto Azevêdo has announced his decision to step down on August 31, which makes the position potentially vacant, and in need for the recruitment of a new head.

President Muhammad Buhari must have considered Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s pedigree and credentials before nominating her as Nigeria’s candidate for the WTO top job. Even though she has not served in any capacity in his administration, the president might have acknowledged her contributions as Nigeria’s first female Finance minister, during which time she spearheaded an ambitious debt relief negotiation with the Paris Club of Creditors during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2003. The efforts of her team led to the outright cancellation of $18 billion of Nigeria’s total debt stock, and a series of other measures eventually leading to the reduction of the country’s external indebtedness from $35 billion to $5 billion.

Similarly, in her second coming as Finance minister during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan between 2011 and 2015, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was responsible for leading aggressive but praiseworthy reforms that enhanced the transparency of the government’s accounting systems, which strengthened our public institutions against corruption. She introduced the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMS), the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Management System (IPPMS), and the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA), which are now being fully implemented by the Buhari administration.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala had an impressive over 25-year career at the World Bank, rising to the position of the Managing Director in charge of Operations of the foremost financial organisation. In 2010, she was made Chair of the World Bank’s successful drive to raise $49.3 billion in grants and low-interest credit for the poorest countries in the world.

Still, after her last official engagement in Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala has been quite preoccupied as a global finance expert, helping many multilateral and multinational organisations with their developmental ventures in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America.

She is a World Health Organisation (WHO) Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and was recently appointed as an African Union (AU) Special Envoy to mobilise international financial support for the fight against COVID-19. She also currently chairs the boards of the African Union’s African Risk Capacity (ARC), the Nelson Mandela Institute, and the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja.

In the business world, outside the African continent, she is a Senior Adviser at Lazard and sits on the boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc. She further serves on the advisory boards of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Harvard University International Advisory, the Oxford University Martin School Advisory Council, Women’s World Banking Africa Advisory Board, and the International Commission on Financing Global Education. Also, she is on the advisory boards of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tsinghua University, Beijing’s School of Public Policy, the CARICOM (Caribbean) Commission on the Economy, and the Tax Inspectors Without Borders (an initiative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), among others.

More so, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which has immunised 760 million children globally and saved thirteen million lives since its inception in 2000. Through Ngozi’s leadership of GAVI, world leaders have pledged an additional US$ 8.8 billion for the vaccination of children, far exceeding the initial target of US$ 7.4 billion. The project will ensure the immunization of over 300 million children including the creation and distribution of the COVID vaccine globally and mostly in Africa.

With a growing concern that what Africa needs is trade rather than aid, to fight poverty, hunger and disease, a savvy bridge builder and go-getter in the person of an Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the right figure who can broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade. In fact, the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) in creating a single continental market for goods and services, with the free movement of business persons and investments across the globe could be easily achieved through her watch.

In a recent media interview, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO is a most important global multilateral body with challenges that require reforms. She said: “I believe it is relevant for the economic development, growth and sharing of prosperity in the world. I want the (WTO) job because I have the skills and the organisation needs some reforms to make it relevant for times we are in and I have a reputation as a strong reformer.”

With the foregoing, I strongly believe that if what the WTO is looking for is ‘a candidate with vast experience in international relations, encompassing trade and/or political experience, a firm commitment to the work and objectives of the organisation, proven leadership and managerial ability; and demonstrated communications skills,’ then Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala is not only the strongest African contender but she is a bold reformer, skilful negotiator and finest globally acclaimed developmental economists needed for the job.

Yushau A. Shuaib, founder of the Economic Confidential and author of ‘An Encounter with the Spymaster’ wrote via www.YAShuaib.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story

Military Air Strikes Destroy Dwelling Place Of Boko Haram Leaders In Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in… Read Full Story

Regional Banks To Operate From Additional Geo-Political Zone

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) with regional authorization shall henceforth be required to operate from one additional geo-political zone in the… Read Full Story

CBN’s Adjustment Of Naira Rate’ll Cause Inflation — NECA

THE Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s adjustment of naira exchange rate from N360/dollar to N380/dollar at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) will result in inflation… Read Full Story

FG To Close Third Mainland Bridge On July 24

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge… Read Full Story

Youths Need Digital Skills For 21st Century Economy —Minister

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that African youths need digital skills development for the 21st-century economy… Read Full Story

Wadume: Produce Indicted Soldiers For Trial, Falana Tells AGF

MILITARY’S special court, court-martial, is not constitutionally-empowered to try offences of terrorism with which indicted soldiers in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (alias Wadume) were charged, leading lawyer, Femi Falana, said on Sunday… Read Full Story

Reps Committee Approves N6.06trn Revenue Target For FIRS In 2020

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Monday approved the 2020 budget proposal for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the projected revenue accruing to the Federation… Read Full Story

‘Industrialisation Of Lekki Free Trade Zone Costing Us Our Livelihoods’

When Mrs Helen Folarin was posted to Itamarun (a fishing community in Lagos) to head the only public health centre there as a consultant, little did anyone envisage that the journey to getting the plight of residents of this beachside community known, had begun… Read Full Story

In Defence Of Senior Advocates

On July 4, 2019, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, rolled out the names of thirty-eight legal practitioners deserving to be conferred with the prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. How some despise the Rank! Some don’t want it ever mentioned near them at al… Read Full Story