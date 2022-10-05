WTD: APM presidential candidate promises to prioritise teachers’ welfare

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Princess Chichi Ojei has promised to prioritise the welfare of Nigerian teachers if elected as President next year.

Princess Ojei said this in her message to teachers on the commemoration of this year’s World Teachers Day.

She said without teachers, she would not have been where she is today, adding that if elected as President of Nigeria, she will place a premium on the welfare of teachers.

The statement reads: “In the iconic words of Brad Henry “a good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning.”

“Without these great men and women who are truly our heroes and heroines who helped horn and harness our future, most of us would not have been what we are today. I remain continuously thankful.

“I am a proud beneficiary of your prowess. I must emphasize the importance of you, teachers, not only to meet the needs of every single child on earth but to help shape nations.

“Without my teachers, mentors and guardians I would not have been here today. My candidacy as one of the youngest, and only female presidential candidate in the 2023 general election is the result of my parents’ legacy – education.





“The theme of this year’s International Teachers’ Day is apt, “The Transformation Of Education Begins With Teachers”. The objective is to raise awareness about the roles of teachers in playing quality education at all levels and to improve the situations of teachers in the world.

“Today, I call on the government of Nigeria, Africa and the whole world to invest in teachers, involve teachers, trust teachers, respect teachers for we are nothing without them.

“When elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria my government shall place a premium on the welfare of teachers, gone are the days that we held the belief that the reward of teachers is in heaven now their reward begins here on earth”.