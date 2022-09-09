WTD 2022: Preparation hots up in Oyo

In preparation for the 2022 World Tourism Day celebration, the Oyo State government has taken a swift move to consolidate on its new vision of taking the yearly fiesta from one tourist site to the other; with this year’s edition going to the commercial marble enclave, Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government of the state.

Matching the practical commitment of the Oyo State Governor, SeyiMarkinde with his words, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Akeem Ademola Ige took a team of the public and private sector major driver of the industry on a site assessment of the historical agbele rock site and other adjoining sites within the enclave (Sango cave, Iyamapo cave, the orogun meta, Bata Erugbaetc) as a test run visit for the D-day September 27, 2022.

All arrangements are being concluded by the Oyo State government to celebrate the year 2022 World Tourism day which is to be hosted by the Igbeti community in Olorunsogo Local Government area of the state in collaboration with the State’s Ministry Of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Akeem AdemolaIge made this disclosure during the inspection visit he paid to Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government area to assess the level of preparation by the community.

Hon. Ige who was accompanied by a member of the Oyo State Tourism Board, Hon. Sarah Sobowale, EreluFunmiRotiba a tourism promoter/consultant, Prince Wale Olapade a tourism editor with Nigerian Tribune, MrYisauAdeniran and Mr Sunday Adekunle government officials, said the government delegation was in Igbeti to see what had been done and what need to be done ahead of the world tourism day celebration slated for September 27, 2022, in which Governor Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawalare expected to grace the occassion, stressing that the celebration will attract many dignitaries both within and outside the state to the city.

According to him “Governor Seyi Makinde’s special interest in developing the tourism sector, initiated the movement of World Tourism Day celebration from one tourism site to the other with the soleaim of showcasing our unique natural and historical tourism potentialities to the world to attract investors that will create beehive of activities to increasingly add to the state IGR.

“The first celebration was hosted in IdereIbarapa land, the second celebration was hosted in Ado Awaye and this year celebration is the third one. The two previous celebrations are yielding positive result for the state because last year celebration in Ado Awaye has attracted investors to the state.

“It was after the celebration that the first cassava processing industry which Governor Makinde recently commissioned in Oke Ogun was established. This initiative by Governor Makinde has brought tremendous development to the State and I can assure you that this coming celebration won’t be an exemption. “I am sure it will open the eyes of the tourists and investors to this city which in turn will lead to revenue generation if we can properly manage the success that will be recorded after the celebration,” he said.

Hon. Ige who charged the tourism committee inaugurated at the local government and the hosting council to double up efforts to ensure a hitch free celebration, promised government’s assistance where necessary for the committee to succeed.

In his response, the acting Chairman of Olorunsogo Local Government, the host of this year’s event, Hon. Adetunji Ezekiel expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for giving Igbeti the opportunityto host this year’s celebration of the WTD, promising that the committee set up will work within their means to ensuring a grand celebration for the success of the governor’s privilege to open igbetiland to the world.

Also speaking at the council, the Chief Executive Officer of Special Travels and Tous,EreluFunmiRotiba, who spoke with passion thanked the council for hosting the pre-WTD inspection team, adding that the opportunity to host the World Tourism Day is a rare one and she encouraged them to do everything within their reach to make the day a worthwhile as the after effect of the celebration will bring tremendous benefits to the community in triples.

“It a great opportunity the government has given to the commercial marble town to open another chapter in diversifying their economy through tourism as the community is blessed with crowd-pulling potentialities.”

In his words of encouragement, the National PRO of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria and the Coordinator of Oyo State, Mr Wale Olapade, congratulated the council boss and his team for the avenue given to them to showcase the best of Igbeti to the world, saying it is a chance to change the story of the town through an outing that will attract investors and investment to the town.

Olapade advised them on the need to have educative sign posts with brief history of every historical sites on the Agbele hills to give tourist first-hand information of what each stops while ascending the rock stands for, citing the Table Mountain in Cape Town in South Africa as a model, which is self-explanatory to any visiting tourist.





He also commended the passion of Hon. Ademola Ige for taking the bull by the horns when tourism comes to play. According to Olapade, Hon Ige’s drive to actualise Governor Makinde agenda on the mandate given to him as the SA to the Governor on Culture and Tourism show that he is a round peg in a round hole.

The FTAN PRO assured Governor Makinde of the federation’s total support in seeing that his dream of consolidating on the state’s motto; Pacesetter state continues to flourish, promising FTAN expertise in any area of tourism development and promotion to reinvent the tourism economy of his administration’s dream and agenda.

Some of the council officials that hosted the pre-WTD team to Igbeti include the Secretary to the local government, Hon. Paul Olusola Adeyemo, leader of the House, Hon. TohaLawal, Head of Local Government Administration, Mr Bamigbose Olanrewaju Alamu and other top local government officials.