WTC Abuja offers children possibilities for future growth

IN a rare and inspiring gesture, the World Trade Center (WTC) Abuja, opened its doors to students from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Abuja, in celebration of the 2025 Children’s Day, providing them not only a day of fun but also a front-row seat to possibilities for their future growth and career development.

The event, according to General Manager Corporate Communications, Churchgate Group, Ibukun Adeogun, also served as a partial launch of the World Trade Center Abuja Entertainment Hub, referred to as the Clubhouse – a private leisure lifestyle center.

While it is not yet fully operational for everyday use, the facility was opened for the first time in a thoughtfully arranged showcase, giving the schoolchildren, their parents, and teachers a unique preview and the chance to experience what is expected to be one of Abuja’s most elite residential leisure amenities.

For the students, it was a day of immersive play and surprising discovery of what the WTC Abuja Entertainment Hub offers.

From virtual reality zones to swimming, tennis, bouncing castles, face painting, and indoor games, the environment was charged with energy.

But beyond the fun, there was intention: a conscious effort to expose young minds to the infrastructure, ambition, and international connectivity that define WTC Abuja.

“This year’s Children’s Day event was more than a celebration; it was an invitation for the next generation to see themselves as global citizens,” said Mr. Karim Ahmed, Vice President of WTC Abuja.

“WTC Abuja is proud to open its doors and share a vision of what is possible when Nigerian talent meets global opportunity,” he added.

The children were allowed to interact with top executives and multinational clients of high-profile corporate organisations, which have made WTC Abuja their preferred office address and the hub for global business in the FCT, Abuja.

That opportunity is grounded in WTC Abuja’s unique position as Nigeria’s gateway to the world.

Affiliated with the World Trade Centers Association, WTC Abuja connects directly to over 330 WTCs in more than 150 countries – a network that spans global commerce, investment, and innovation.

For the children in attendance, it was a first encounter with the idea that a world-class business hub could exist right here, in the city they call home.

The entertainment hub is reserved exclusively for WTC Abuja’s residents. It is designed not just for relaxation, but to support a lifestyle rooted in wellness, community, and connection.

Amenities include a luxury swimming pool, a fully equipped technogym fitness center, a spa, two lawn tennis courts, two squash courts, a children’s play area, private meeting rooms, a serene lounge, and a sunlit patio for unwinding or informal gatherings.

“This clubhouse was created to enhance the lifestyle of those who call WTC Abuja home,” Mr. Ahmed added. “And while it remains closed to the public, we felt the Children’s Day was a worthy reason to temporarily open its doors — to ignite imagination, spark ambition, and let these children experience the kind of environment they can aspire to lead in.”

Set within Abuja’s Central Business District, the WTC Abuja development comprises luxury residences and Grade A office towers. More than just a physical address, it is a symbol of what’s possible when World-Class infrastructure meets bold local ambition.

Today, that ambition found a new voice — not in a boardroom, but in the curious questions of a 10-year-old seeing the world differently for the first time.

For the NTIC students, it was a Children’s Day they’ll never forget. And for WTC Abuja, it was a reminder that nation-building often starts with something as simple — and as powerful — as opening your doors.

Speaking at the event, Dr. David Opeyemi Oke, Head of Trade Services at WTC Abuja, described the initiative as part of the centre’s broader commitment to modelling possibilities and inspiring the next generation of global leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Exposing children early to international commerce is crucial if we are to raise future leaders who will drive Nigeria’s global trade ambitions. This Open Day is about helping them dream beyond borders,” Dr. Oke said.

