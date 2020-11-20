WTA: Star Alliance lounge Los Angeles Airport wins best in North America

The Star Alliance Lounge Los Angeles has received accolade as North America’s Leading Airport Lounge in this year’s World Travel Awards.

The annual distinction is based on a worldwide poll of qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer.

Recognition of the Star Alliance branded lounge at Los Angeles’ Tom Bradley International Terminal is becoming a regular occurrence, with the Air New Zealand operated facility having won continuous awards as World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge as well.

According to the Vice President, Customer Experience, Star Alliance, Christian Draeger “We are honoured to receive this award, “It is a recognition of the very high design and customer service standards that we deliver with our eight branded lounges around the world, and I would like to extend my thanks to our customers and industry partners for their continued trust in our product.”

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said “the World Travel Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public. This shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.”

Draeger added, “As the demand of air travel returns, we can assure customers that when our branded lounges re-open they will ascribe to the highest health and hygiene safety standards. Customers will be able to enjoy premium services in a safe and exclusive environment.”

Besides Los Angeles (LAX), Star Alliance offered branded lounges in Amsterdam (AMS), Buenos Aires (EZE), Nagoya (NGO), Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Rome (FCO) and São Paulo (GRU).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE