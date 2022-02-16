Writers, dons honour Obinna Udenwe for winning Achebe prize

Obinna Udenwe, an engineer, who has carved a niche for himself in the literary world, has been celebrated by icons in the literary and intellectual spaces for the honour his award-winning novel ‘Colours of Hatred’ has brought to him and his state, Ebonyi State.

The honour was accorded Udenwe for winning the maiden edition of the Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature and also for being shortlisted for the 2021 Nigeria Prize for Literature with his novel ‘Colours of Hatred’.

The event, which took place in Hopebay Bookshop and Library, in Abakaliki, the state capital of Ebonyi State, was attended by Professor John Otu, who was the chairman of the event; Chief Jegede Ken Uhuo; Professor Mike Otuma; Dr Chike Onwe; Dr Onu John Onwe; among others.

Udenwe noted that it was a privilege to be in the midst of such class of individuals who have come together to honour him and his literary work.

“Thank you Onu John Onwe, the curator of HopeBay Bookshop and Library, for the invitation and the honour,” Udenwe said.

He said he was asked to invite a few family and friends because of lack of space and also in observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

In the course of the event, Udenwe read some excerpts of ‘Colours of Hatred’. The people in attendance discussed Nigerian and African literature and other issues.