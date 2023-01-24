WPHF, UN Women, Iwuese trains IDPs, refugees on Hydroponics in Taraba

A non-governmental organization, The Iwuese Multipurpose Cooperative Society (IMCS), with funding support from the Women Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) and technical support from UN Women, on Tuesday, commenced the training of displaced women IDPs, returnees and refugees livestock keeping on hydroponics.

Ms Ritdimwa Doofan Orga, the Executive Director of IMCS, explained during the training in Jalingo that the idea was to ensure the internally displaced women, women IDP returnees and refugees in Jalingo and Gassol Local Government Areas of Taraba acquire skills necessary for their early recovery.

“This whole idea is to ensure the internally displaced women, women IDP returnees and refugees in Jalingo and Gassol Local Government Areas of Taraba acquire skills necessary for their early recovery. After the four-week intensive course on ‘Livestock Keeping using Hydroponics Method, ‘ we will provide feed and empower 40 participants, 20 each from Jalingo and Gassol with improved breeds of goats and 50kg of barley seeds for growing using the hydroponic method.

“Hydroponics feed is cheap and easy to prepare compared to the other feeds being sold in the market. This will also help them to build capacity in the professional Livestock business and leverage the training received to become trainers in Hydroponics and livestock keeping in the local communities.





“I wish to thank WPHF for their funding support and UN Women for their technical support towards ensuring that internally displaced women, women IDPs returnees and refugees in Jalingo and Gassol Local Government Areas of Taraba state acquire skills necessary for their early recovery” She explained.

The state commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Hon. Mrs Bridget Twar, while speaking at the event commended WPHF, UN Women and Iwuese for the training and support to the women IDPs, returnees and refugees, as the training and empowerment will go a long way in building the beneficiaries’ capacity.

While pledging the support of the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Taraba State government to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme, the Commissioner urged the women to take the training seriously for the good of the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the Commissioner presented the Director of Women Affairs in the Ministry as a liaison officer on the project who will work closely with Iwuese Multipurpose Cooperative Society to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme in the State.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Murjanatu Abdulhamid thanked the organizers of the training and pledged the determination of the women to put in their best for the success of the programme.