Worldwide Organization for Women Africa Incorporated (WOW Africa), Saturday, held the third edition of the WOW Conversation, tagged ‘The WOW Conversation 003’ at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Awka, Anambra State.

The annual conference with the theme, ‘Building Equitable Futures: Women Capacities and Pathways,’ was well attended by men and women of all walks of life from the three senatorial zones in Anambra State.

In her opening remark, the Chairperson of the WOW Conversation…003 Committee, Mrs Benny Allison-Anene disclosed that the WOW Conversation is a dialogue for men and women in the community to highlight the concerns and issues that affect women’s lives and livelihoods.

“Let us recommit to the cause of building a strong family with good values, gender equity and empowerment of women and girls. Let us work together to break down barriers, promote education and support girls and women in achieving their full potential,” she said.

In her online welcome message, the WOW International President, Nicholeen P said the organisation was working to unite men and women, adding that women are as powerful as men but are sometimes degraded.

She maintained that women have the power to nurture and make the best of society.

The Chief Executive Officer, WOW Africa Incorporated, Chief Mrs Carol Ugochukwu said the day’s event was to celebrate the importance of women and recognize their collective strength, resilience and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

She urged the participants to embrace the opportunity to talk, uplift and inspire each other as they embark on the transformative journey.

“Women are the backbone of our communities and play multi-faceted roles as caregivers, educators, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Their contributions are vital for the well-being and progress of our community. We need to discourage (challenge) retrogressive and oppressive practices that affect women.

“The girl child represents the future and promise of progress for any society. Empowering girls unleash their potential as agents of change fostering economic growth, social stability and sustainable development,” she said.

In her briefed remark, the South East Coordinator of WOW Africa, Lady Eruchalu Ethel, observed that although women and girls have made some progress, they still face tremendous obstacles such as access to education, poor maternal health care, gender-based violence, early child marriage, lack of access to bank loans, inheritance rights and gender-based discriminatory cultural practices, among others on the path to equitable and just society.

Also in her online message, Attorney Amaka Ada Akudinobi, Board Member, WOW International, Executive Director, WOW Africa Inc, and Executive Director/Producer of the WOW Conversation stressed the need to focus on building strong families as the bedrock of society, even as she wondered why women should be discriminated against on issues of inheritance, among others.

Akudinobi encouraged the participants to be open-minded to enable them to have a wonderful discussion on how to bring the needed change.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Continued Non-domestication of CEDAW in Nigeria: A Critique’, the Keynote Speaker, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Anambra State, Prof Sylvia Chika Ifemeje observed that despite efforts of the government, the female gender still suffers in Nigeria, pointing that nothing can be done except CEDAW is domesticated.

She called on Nigerian legislators to work towards representing and domesticating CEDAW and urged women and gender activists not to rest until the bill is domesticated to reduce the suffering of women.

Other speakers at the event include the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Solid Mineral Development, Prof Charles Ofoegbu, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof Kate Omenugha, Professor of English Language, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Ngozi Ezenwa-Ohaeto, former Director of Arts and Culture, Anambra State and founder, of an all female painting company, ‘The Paint Divah’ and the Awka Market Women Leader, Lolo Dorothy Nnabuife, who spoke on ‘The Path to Inclusion: Identifying the Factors that Shape Women’s Marginalization in the Economy and Politics’, ‘Education as a Path Toward an Equitable Future for Women and Girls’, ‘Raising Awareness of Cultural Practices that Infringe on Women’s Dignity, Human Rights and Societal Advancement’, ‘ Building an Equitable Future: A Gen Z Perspective’ and ‘Ife Anyị Chọlụ’ respectively.

