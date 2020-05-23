Would you marry someone who earns significantly lesser/higher than you?

Finance is a big part of marriage, if two people are coming together to become one, there is a need to clarify where their finance stands. In a bid to check the temperature of the public, WhatsApp Conversation this week asked the question ‘Would you agree to marry anyone who earns significantly lesser/higher than you?’

Here are the responses we got:

Joseph Osifeso

Of course, yes. Many might not find it to be convenient but it depends on mutual understanding. After all, it is someone’s wife that is the queen of a kingdom and the president of a country. It is first about understanding, the role everyone is supposed to play within the marriage. If she is submissive, it is not going to be an issue.

Adama Florence

I will say yes and no depending on some factors. It is a yes if he’s a very serious and ambitious individual who puts his words and aspirations into actions. I will equally say yes, if he is committed to making and earning his own money regardless of the fact that I earn more or enough for the home. It is a no if any of these two factors are missing.

Ajayi Joel

If a lady earns more than myself, I would not see it as an issue. Practically, I have always fantasised marrying older ladies perhaps a year or two. These ladies are usually more mature in character and have more financial stability. Earning more than me makes the love sweeter, as long as we pick the necessary bills.

Ifeoluwa Adeolu

Well, individual value differs but as for me, my man must have better pay than me, else, I will be too independent. Well, I will sometimes forget to seek his consent when doing something which involves money.

Emmanuel Adewuyi

Yes. I would agree. The prominent thing is for the couple to understand their vision of coming together as husband and wife. As a matter of fact, getting the real definition of oneness in marriage is what it entails. What the husband has belongs to wife’ and vice versa. Then opening up to one another is another secret, the holy book said about the first marriage ever that, “they were naked and not ashamed.”

Akinremi Opeyemi

Yes! If two people have become one what is the big deal? Especially, if we have the mentality that my money is our money and your money is our money. Patriarchy in our society has caused this thought pattern that the man must solely provide for the family, the husband must earn higher than the wife. That why some men feel insecure when a woman is earning higher.

Jose O. Samuel

Well, for me I would prefer to see this from the first principles.

My answer is a strong “Yes” Why? The emphasis, to me comes from two words “marry” and “someone” while the “earns significantly higher” is subjective. Since for me, submission is a big deal in qualifying someone to marry, it’s no brainer, since earning higher than me doesn’t equate pride automatically.

If any problem is faced in the relationship as it relates to the huge difference in the parties’ income, check the persons involved not variables like income.

Adewale Eniolamide

I will agree to marry a guy who earns lesser than me on one condition. He must not be comfortable earning what he earns. He must be willing to put in more efforts, get multiple streams of income and be better. The willingness to shoulder responsibilities must be there. If a man is not willing, even if he earns higher, he will still try to dodge his responsibilities; he’ll try to avoid talking about it and when the conversation comes to it, he will flare-up.

Adeniji Emmanuel

Of course, I would. Earnings does not affect the relationship. I make my own money, she makes hers. Besides, it gives me a rest of mind knowing I’m marrying someone who I know is okay to take care of herself in case of setback and not a liability. Besides as long as she doesn’t brag about it or she doesn’t rub it in my face. The fact that she is earning higher doesn’t mean I can’t or won’t perform my manly duties. Backward reasoning starts from when I start feeling like she needs to contribute more because she earns more.

Expert speaks

Dr Dolapo Akinruli, a medical doctor is our expert on the matter.

I would rather we both work and are paid sufficiently to handle trivial things on our own without always consulting the other. I said trivial because major things should and must be discussed beforehand to avoid issues.

Now, we may not be paid the exact same amount and times can change. In all, respect still must be there. I have heard of a man that earns way lesser than his wife, but insists on being the one to put food on the table and even still gives his wife an allowance. Some men will earn higher and not even do this.

Some women also earn higher and no one will know because they decided to submit their finances to their spouses. {I do not get this kind of submission} but it’s their choice. Some of the men, in this case, appreciate it and wisely cooperate with their wives while some let it get to their heads and start misbehaving.

Some women can even be the ones financing everything at home for years and the children won’t know until when something makes her snap and she voices out. While some will start broadcasting from the second week. It all boils down to understanding your situation and personalities. If you know you won’t like to be rubbished just because you asked for pancake money {because you know the kind of guy you are with}, please find a job or business to help you take care of yourself.

If you know your boo will not mind giving you for everything including buying sanitary pads, then feel free to enjoy. As a man, if you know your ego will not take it for your wife to be the breadwinner, please work smarter and harder.

Next week on WhatsApp conversation, we will be exploring the question ‘What would you do if your partner asks you to leave your current job?’ Join the conversation!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story

Schools Will Reopen Soon But No Date ― FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, saying, however, that this will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on… Read full story

NLC Decries Incessant Harassment Of Healthcare Workers By Security Agents

The Lagos State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decried the recent harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers by security officers, including Nigeria Police in the state. The state Chairman, Mrs Agnes Sessi, expressed the concern at the inauguration of the union’s Labour-Civil Society Situation… Read full story

Air Peace Announces Plans To Downsize, Stop Inflight Services On Resumption

Nigeria’s domestic airline, Air Peace has indicated plans to downsize once flight operations resume. The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema who declared this during a webinar organised by Aelex partners with the theme: “Survival Strategies for Nigerian Airlines’, said the downsize will affect some of his workers even… Read full story

Court Jails Man 26 Years For Abducting, Marrying, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Ese Oruru

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has convicted Yunusa Dahiru for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru and getting her pregnant in the process. The presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, sentenced Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment in a judgment she delivered on Thursday… Read full story

Rising Inflation Puts CBN In Dilemma ― Uwaleke

The rising inflation rate poses a challenge to monetary policy especially in the face of the need to stimulate economic activities through a lower interest rate environment and rescue the economy from recession. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of Finance at the Nasarawa State University who stated this in reaction to… Read full story

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Man Lands His Helicopter At Filling Station To Fill The Tank

It was a strange moment in Poland when a man landed his helicopter at a filling station to fill up on gas before paying and flying off, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. Mobile phone footage of the scene shows stunned customers looking on as the pilot landed his chopper to a petrol pump at the station in… Read full story

WHO Reviewing Impact Of Trump’s Decision To Withhold Funding

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said it was reviewing the impact of the decision of the United States President, Donald Trump, to withhold its funding to the organisation on its works and activities. Tribune Online reports that the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Fiona Braka regretted… Read full story

How Lockdown Made Pregnant Woman To Die During Labour In Ogun

A pregnant woman, Mrs Waidat Adedeji, died on Thursday, at Ita-Otu General Hospital, Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State during labour. Tribune Online learnt that the woman who fell into labour and was being taken to the hospital on a motorcycle by the rider along with one of her children… Read full story

We’ve Spent N800 Million To Test 16,000 People For Coronavirus, Says Lagos Govt

Lagos State government on Thursday said it had expended about N800 million in carrying out 16,000 COVID-19 test in the state so far, disclosing that each of the test, which had been fully paid for, costs between N40,000 and N50,000. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known… Read full story

Why Buhari Gives Appointment To Those He Knows —Kokori

Chief Ovie Frank Kokori, a former secretary general of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and current stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, is worried by the rate of unending corruption, insecurity caused by herdsmen and kidnappers and issue… Read full story

Customs Intercept N1.2bn Cannabis On Lagos Waters

Operatives of the Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) have intercepted drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa valued at N1,002,050,000 during a seagoing patrol on Lagos waters. The Controller of the command, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday… Read full story

Father And Son Surrender To Police After Killing Neighbour For Allegedly Sleeping With Wife

A father and his son have surrendered themselves to the police in Nasarawa State after killing their neighbour. Mr Henry Oboteh, a trado-medical doctor, who was said to be in his mid-50s, was killed by one Mr Collins, his son and his security guard on Wednesday, May 20, at Angwan Tiv in Masaka, for allegedly… Read full story