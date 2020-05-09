Would you allow your partner to have a best friend of the opposite sex?

We all are products of relationships; it is the reason we value relationships and esteem it highly. Sometimes, these relationships clash with each other. This week on WhatsApp Conversation, we examine one of such cases under the headline ‘would you allow your partner have a best friend of the opposite gender?’ Here are the replies we got:

Femi Jectives

No, I’d never allow my spouse to have a best friend of the opposite sex. To start with, if I’m not your best friend why are we even in such a relationship?

For your relationship to grow stronger, that friendship with the opposite sex must either be reduced to just friends or better still, terminate it. For it’s just a matter of time before they (one or both of them) cross a line; I’m talking about, unhealthy feelings which eventually lead to aggressive fornication and even if that didn’t happen which I seriously doubt, that much attention and time you give to a supposed best friend of the opposite sex puts your spouse in an awkward position. Don’t do it, it will end in hot tears.

Amarachi Peace

If he already has one before we met I would want to be her friend too. Although I don’t really have issues with anyone he makes friend with, it however becomes a problem if she is a negative influence. Well, I won’t start a relationship with anyone who doesn’t have sense.

Adebisi Taiwo

I will let him see reasons why he shouldn’t because if we should consider the word ‘allow’ it’s like forcing my opinion on him and if he decides to accept my opinion it might not last. Hence, we need to come to an agreement on why we shouldn’t, because I can’t be keeping an opposite gender as a close friend and tell him he can’t. That’s witchcraft It must be a mutual agreement. Whatever friendship he needs that cannot be found in his male friends, myself, his mother, his sister(s) and worst-case scenario, his cousins, is no friendship at all. That simply shows the kind of person he is.

Tinuola Francis

First of all, I don’t believe in the concept of best friend. Secondly, I believe your significant other should be your best friend because I’ve been in the position of best friend, I’ve known best friends. So if she has a male best friend, I won’t be cool with it and I will disagree with it.

Emmanuel Keamberlite

Personally, I don’t even believe in the idea of a best friend. I do have a couple of close friends but having a best friend is not on my friendship scale. I don’t think I would allow such. But then, there are some relationships that have been existing long before you met your partner, so you really can’t just ask people to snip their personal ties because you’re with them. So, in such a situation, I might compromise but with a stern warning that she must be closer to me than she is to him and would need to cut down on all the relationship. Even with these, I’ll still be policing them.

Niyi Akibogun

A relationship is meant to be based on trust, right? I trust my lady so, no worries about her friends. But if I feel uncomfortable with a certain friend I would as well speak up. In my opinion, I am not against it really. But would speak up if I am not comfortable with anything.

Agbaje Peace

The answer is no. My better half shouldn’t have another better half. A best friend could become a best love and this is dangerous. Think of who you call a best friend especially when it’s of the opposite gender. Who knows the heart of the best friend?

Daniel

This opposite Sex bestie issue started with this generation. The truth is that people can cheat while hiding under the bestie tag. If you are with a partner that his/her self-discipline is over the top, then it’s okay because in the end, it takes self-discipline and the fear of God not to cheat. In all, it is not advisable.

Jackeline

My better half cannot have a female bestie because his attention will be divided. I know how ladies can be and if they have been besties before I came into the picture, even if I know he will lie about it, I’d still ask him if he has had any sexual relationship with his bestie his reaction will give me my answer. Your woman should be your bestie.

Slick

For me, I wouldn’t have an issue with that so long my partner knows he has boundaries he can’t overstep. I’ve seen people whose best friend are of the opposite sex and purely no sexual feelings attached. They just need to know they have limits in order to respect their individual partner’s feelings. Especially when they’re going through relationships issues before they’ll turn to their besties for a shoulder to cry on.

Eunice Jossy

Sure, I can allow that as long as I’m sure that there are no romantic attachments or history between them. At the end of the day, everyone has friends of the opposite sex. He could still cheat with anyone if he decides to, not just the bestie. So as long as I’m sure he has integrity, I have no problem at all.

Next week on WhatsApp conversation, we will be exploring the question ‘Would you agree to marry someone who earns lesser than you do?’ Join the conversation, send a message to 08136601345.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Sperm Containing COVID-19 Raises Risk Of Spread Via Sex ― Study

Chinese researchers who tested sperm of men infected with COVID-19 found that a minority of them had the new coronavirus in their semen, opening up a small chance the disease could be transmitted sexually, scientists said on Thursday… Read full story

Stop Harassment Of Journalists, Other Essential Workers, PTF Tells Security Agencies

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has told security agencies to desist for harassment of journalists and other essential workers on duty during the period of the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus… Read full story

Lagos Records Another Two COVID-19 Deaths

Lagos State government on Thursday said it recorded two additional coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths associated to the pandemic in the state to 33. The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, recalling that 82 new cases of COVID-19 infection… Read full story

22-Year-Old Lady Stabs Husband To Death After Catching Him Making Call To Another Woman

A 22-year-old lady was on Thursday, May 7, arrested by men of the Nasarawa State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death for making a phone call to another woman she suspected to be his lover… Read full story

PHOTOS: Lagos Expresses Appreciation, Releases List Of Donors To Coronavirus Fund

The Lagos State government on Thursday released list of various individuals and organisations who have so far donated to the fund to combat coronavirus in the state. In a tweet from the state government twitter handle, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state appreciated the corporate giant and individuals… Read full story

Give Account Of COVID-19 Donations Expenses, Lagos Assembly Tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make recourse to the House over expenses incurred from the donations made towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The House also charged the governor to make recourse to it before declaring a state… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Buhari’s FCC Nominations

IN line with his usual practice regarding postings and appointments, President Muhammadu Buhari recently sparked controversy once again when he announced lopsided nominations into the Federal Character Commission (FCC). In a letter dated March 18, 2020 and addressed to the President of the Senate… Read full story

Justice Dahiru Saleh, Judge Who Annulled June 12 Presidential Election, Is Dead

Twenty-seven years after he made history by annulling the 1993 presidential election in what has now become popularly refer to as ‘June 12’, the judge, Justice Dahiru Saleh, has died. The retired judge died Thursday afternoon in his hometown, Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area in Bauchi… Read full story

Two Medical Staff Die, As Seven Travellers To Maiduguri Test Positive For COVID-19

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maiduguri after being caught by security personnel trying to sneak into the capital city. They had come in from different South-West and South-South states inside empty petrol tankers in some cases to enter Maiduguri which is the ancestral home of some of them… Read full story

Lagos Discharges 48 More Patients After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday announced the discharge of 48 more patients from various facilities in the state, saying the patients, who had tested negative twice to coronavirus comprised 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians… Read full story

PTF Fumes Over Persistent Violation Of Guidelines; Threatens To Review Measures

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, expressed concerns over continuous violation of the guidelines put in place after the lockdown was relaxed and warned that the PTF may be forced to review the measures already taken… Read full story

The Pains, Struggles Of Almajiri System •Echoes from northern streets

Three years ago in Kaduna, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a forum made a revealing disclosure that woke up deep thoughts in the guests; he told the gathering that the state had conducted a survey and discovered that there are no fewer than three million almajiris in the state… Read full story

Ramadan: The Richness Of A Special Month

RAMADHAN is primarily intended to make Muslims and indeed mankind to remain generally good, pure and righteous. It is Allah’s yearly serious purification of the body, heart and soul of every true Muslim in readiness for admission into Paradise (a Garden under which Rivers flow)… Read full story