‘Worthy son of Nigeria,’ Omokri celebrates Peter Obi at 64

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has extended birthday wishes to the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as he turned 64.

The birthday message, posted on Omokri’s official Facebook page on Saturday, came as a surprise to many, given his recent strong criticisms of Obi.

In the post, Omokri offered prayers for Obi and acknowledged his charitable acts, describing him as a worthy son of Nigeria.

He wrote, “Here’s wishing Peter Obi a happy 64th birthday. May God bless you and make you a better person. My family and I pray for your health and continued wealth, even as we wish for you to grow in stealth.

“May biblical goodness and mercy be your life story henceforth, and may God reward you for your recent works of charity. Happy birthday, Peter Gregory Obi, a worthy son of Nigeria. B. Reno Omokri.”

Obi, who was also a former governor of Anambra State, was born on July 19, 1961.

