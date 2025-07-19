Politics

‘Worthy son of Nigeria,’ Omokri celebrates Peter Obi at 64

Adam Mosadioluwa
former presidential aide, Reno Omokri and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi together

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has extended birthday wishes to the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as he turned 64.

The birthday message, posted on Omokri’s official Facebook page on Saturday, came as a surprise to many, given his recent strong criticisms of Obi.

In the post, Omokri offered prayers for Obi and acknowledged his charitable acts, describing him as a worthy son of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: US Justice Department bows to pressure, requests to unseal Epstein grand jury records

He wrote, “Here’s wishing Peter Obi a happy 64th birthday. May God bless you and make you a better person. My family and I pray for your health and continued wealth, even as we wish for you to grow in stealth. 

“May biblical goodness and mercy be your life story henceforth, and may God reward you for your recent works of charity. Happy birthday, Peter Gregory Obi, a worthy son of Nigeria. B. Reno Omokri.”

Obi, who was also a former governor of Anambra State, was born on July 19, 1961.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article mineral resources Dansoshiya dam in Kano, Governor Yusuf approve school staff, Gov Yusuf assures NYSC Corps members of safety, welfare in Kano Gov Yusuf hails Tinubu’s visit to late Dantata’s family
Next Article FAAC March revenue, FAAC April 2025 revenue FG, states, LGs share N1.818trn in June 2025 revenue — FAAC

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×