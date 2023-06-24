Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday, describing him as a patriot, respected parliamentarian, and committed public officer.

Femi Gbajabiamila is also the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives before securing his new appointment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, whose 58th birthday coincided with that of the former Reps Speaker on Sunday June 25, applauded Gbajabiamila for being a good ambassador of Surulere Federal Constituency and Lagos State as the longest-serving federal lawmaker in the state in the 9th Assembly.

The governor said this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noting that Gbajabiamila’s remarkable contributions to the stability of the House of Representatives during his tenure as Speaker for four years were a testament to his visionary leadership and pragmatic approach to politics and governance.

Sanwo-Olu further commended the former Speaker for his contribution to Nigeria as the representative of Surulere Federal Constituency for 20 years, out of which he served as Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Speaker in the Green Chamber before he was appointed Chief of Staff to President Tinubu.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I celebrate my dear brother, birthday mate and fellow Surulere boy, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is a worthy ambassador of Lagos State. He is exemplary; a progressive and brilliant legislator who has made history as the first lawmaker to serve as Minority and Majority Leader in the Green Chambers before being elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Ninth National Assembly.

“Since he assumed office as Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has displayed commitment, passion, and visionary leadership in assisting the President to steer the ship of Nigeria in the right direction, which are evident in the daily wins of Mr. President’s four weeks in office,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor prayed God would continue to preserve and grant the celebrant, Gbajabiamila, “good health and sound mind to enable him to render more service to Nigerians, the good people of Lagos, and humanity as a whole.

