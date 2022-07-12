Worst city: Mixed reactions trail EIU’s ranking of Lagos

While many are not happy with the latest report of Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranking Lagos as the second worst city to live in among 172 cities worldwide. Experts in the built environment industry have also expressed concerns, pointing at numerous things the state government needs to work on in order to improve Lagos’ liveability. DAYO AYEYEMI, reports.

Nigerians were perturbed recently following the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s 2022 report, ranking Lagos as the second- worst city to live in among 172 cities worldwide.

Since the release of the report, many have not stopped to query the metrics used in arriving at the ranking.

While a wide range of the professionals in the Nigeria’s built environment industry did not see anything incriminating in the report but reality of what is on ground, others opposed the poor ranking.

Most experts in support of the report blamed huge infrastructure gap, uncontrolled huge human population and congestion, poor housing situation, inadequate security, lack or inadequate open spaces, lack of access to portable water and sanitation and inadequate public transportation for the poor ranking by the EIU.

Expert in opposition faulted the report, saying it’s inappropriate to rank Lagos among war-torn cities.

Expressing their views when interviewed by the Nigerian Tribune on the issue included estate surveyors and valuers, facility managers, town planners and estate developers.

They are Principal Partner, UbosiEleh and Co. MrChudiUbosi; Principal Partner, Jagun Associates, Pastor Stephen Jagun; US-based affordable housing expert, MrKunleFaleti; Principal Partner, Femi Oyedele and Co, MrOlufemi Oyedele; former Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Lagos Branch, Mr Samuel Ukpong; Chairman of HOB Estate Limited, Chief Olusegun Bamgbade and former President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Mr Steve Onu.

EIU report

In the report, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, was ranked 171 of the 172 countries by the EIU.

With a relatively low score of 32.2 per cent, Lagos was just a little above Syria’s war-torn capital, Damascus, and a place behind Libya’s Tripoli. Both cities are hotbeds of wars, conflicts and terrorism.

The other cities in the bottom 10 are Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, and Algiers in Algeria. Others are Port Moresby, Dhaka, Harare, Doula and Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The report also noted that Vienna, Austria’s capital, is the most liveable city in the world, with Copenhagen, Calgary, Zurich and Vancouver rounding out the top five.





The Austrian city rebounded to the top position with a score of 99.9 per cent, as in the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, scoring highly on all five metrics: education, healthcare, culture and environment, stability and infrastructure.

Experts’ views

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, MrChudiUbosi, said it would be difficult to disagree with the EIU ranking, pointing out that people live with and through the horrors of Lagos daily.

Besides, he itemised kilometers’ long traffic hold ups, poor dilapidated infrastructure, a huge population that is poorly housed, non-existent services and poor security were existing signs despite the best intentions and actions of the government.

“And in fairness, we must give it to them (government) for working at making Lagos liveable but the truth is that infrastructure and services are far behind population growth & urban migration into the city.

“Infrastructure and services are constantly playing an impossible game of “catch up” rather than being ahead of population growth,” Ubosi said.

The renowned practitioner stated that things that made a city liveable are basic, listing security, easy flowing streets well connected that makes traveling and commuting a joy, open spaces for relaxation and green spaces, among others.

To upturn the poor ranking of Lagos in the report, Ubosi tasked the state government on the provision of more infrastructure, adding that services are also paramount.

To improve the liveability of Lagos as a city, he urged government to stop or stem the rural migration into Lagos.

“Statistics show a net inflow of 2000/3000 people daily into Lagos. This migration persists because many other state governments are not doing their bit to develop or better their states, and humans naturally follow economic opportunities which Lagos offers by virtue of past capital and commercial status.”

Pastor Stephen Jagun corroborated Ubosi, decrying huge human congestion, flooding, prolonged traffic jam, air pollution, poor means of transportation and huge housing deficit in Lagos

Also, Mr Steve Onu, a town planner, said, “Lagos is not a liveable city.”

He listed functionality, ease of movement, available social services, less congestion, security and sanitation as factors to be considered for city liveability.

Onu urged the state government and all stakeholders to live up to their responsibility and encourage inclusivity in the governance structure.

Contrary view

Another expert, Mr Femi Oyedele, totally opposed Lagos’ ranking by EIU in the latest report.

“I don’t agree with this ranking of the EIU. The point is for academic pursuit. These foreign media houses are fond of ridiculing African cities and can never see anything good in Africa. The BBC 2 episode “This is Lagos” is a good example,” he said.

He said the ranking could only be correct if the known worse cities than Lagos were not assessed.

“It is surprising that with 32.2 per cent, Lagos could only beat Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria according to the EIU report.

“In 2006, similar report was done which ranked Lagos as the worst city to live in the world. I faulted this report as Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan was worse than Lagos, in that year, in all the metrics used.

“Unfortunately, Baku cannot be compared with Lagos today as Baku has found its rhythm and is now a city to reckon with.

“Lagos is better than Bangalore in India, Freetown in Sierra Leone and Maiduguri in Borno State and Gusau, Tsafe and Snka in Zamfara State in Nigeria, to mention a few. I don’t know how a city would be ranked without “security factor”, Oyedele said.

Despite his stand, Oyedele stated that there are so many things the government is still not doing right, pointing out that traffic in Lagos has remained repulsive and disincentive to living in the metropolis.

“We need highrise residential buildings on the island and we need train services. Why is the light rail from Satellite town to Iganmu still abandoned? Our housing deficit in Lagos is higher than average in Nigeria. We need urban renewal of not less than 50 squalid settlements in Lagos,” the built environment professional said.

To improve the livability of Lagos city, Oyedele suggested that the state government and stakeholders should have a master plan of new Lagos.

According to him, the master plan of new Lagos would be drawn with the contributions of all stakeholders in the built environment.

“We need to demolish houses to create space for roads and we need to provide social housing starting from Lagos Island. Our waste management must be improved and we need efficient flood control mechanisms.”

City liveability

For liveability of a city, Oyedele stated that the following ten factors must be considered: Security, food availability and affordability, housing affordability index, transportation infrastructure, education level of residents, medical services, job availability, waste management especially solid waste and noise pollution, availability of parks and gardens, availability of “civility”.

Other views

Speaking, Mr Samuel Ukpong, also corroborated earlier speakers, decrying the traffic, security, transportation and housing situations in Lagos.

“I agree with the EIU’s report and confirm that it is worst and getting more worse every additional day.

“In a city that you spend four hours in traffic going to work and another five hours returning from work definitely reduces the life span of the individuals and that of the vehicle. Man hour is lost and productivity is compromised. The health implications are unimaginable.

“In a city where motorists are molested in broad daylight and robbed without repercussions or fear of apprehension is not a livable city,” he said.

He raised posers concerning the task of commuting from one location to another in Lagos; the means of transportation; the energy situation and access to portable water, among others.

According to Ukpong, the state government has been paying lip service to most of the issues raised above.

On way out, Ukpong wants the private companies to partner with the state government in providing various means of transportation, adding that water mode of transportation should be aggressively pursued.

Real estate developer, Chief Olusegun Bamgbade, said the huge investment of the state government in infrastructure was noticed during Marwa, Jakande, Fashola and Ambode era.

According to him, there’s a wide gap in the available infrastructure and the acclaimed huge investment in infrastructure.

Talking about traffic management, he said that Lagos’ residents were worst of, noting terrible roads, adding that government’s officials were only interested in apprehending traffic offenders purposely for their selfish benefits.

“Have you seen where hired miscreants work for traffic management officers? It’s in Lagos. When it rains, many people in Lagos become hopeless not because of the weather but because of Lagos’ flood.

“Electricity is near zero. Obnoxious estimated charges will cause chaos one day in Lagos. Have you seen where a family of five is given an estimated monthly electric bill of N226,000? Go to Ikotun and other Lagos suburbs, you’ll find a lot.

“Portable water is out of it. People in Lagos have taken solace in sachet water called pure water which is not even affordable these days. An average Lagos’ resident wakes up by 4am, leaves home by 5am, stay in traffic for four hours before getting to the office. He leaves the office by 5pm, stay in traffic for another four to five hours before getting back home.

“Living in Lagos is hellish but Lagosians are used to it. We have chosen to create fun out of it so we can at least elongate our stay on earth,” Bamgbade said.

On what the state government and stakeholders can do a lot to improve the situation, the real estate developer urged the speedy completion of the ongoing metro lines, which were started over 10 years ago.

Quick completion of the metro lines, he said would reduce the hardships being faced in the area of transportation.

“Link roads should be constructed and taken as a matter of priority. Ikotun – Ayobolinkbridge should be constructed;

Ijegun – Festac link bridge, just to mention a few. This will reduce traffic hours by half and make the city liveable.

“Canals should be constructed and channeled properly into the lagoon. Mini – Waterworks should be constructed in every LCDA to address the issue of portable water,” he suggested.

Another professional, MrKunleFaleti also agrees with the EIU ranking of Lagos, saying that most investments made in infrastructural development was lopsided and neither fair nor balanced.

“Only certain places such as GRA Ikeja, Lekki 1 and surrounding axis, Ikoyi and environs enjoy modern infrastructure. The other parts of the state are in perennial neglect,” he said.

According to livablecity.org, a livable city respects the living planet, and is in harmony with the natural systems that sustain all life. It uses earth’s resources wisely, and meets current needs without compromising the well-being of future generations.

According to him, liveability describes the frame conditions of a decent life for all inhabitants of cities, regions and communities including their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Liveability is based on the principle of sustainability and smart and thus is sensitive to nature and the protection of its resource,” he said

He pointed out that government should be for all and not just for a few, urging that Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry, Agege, Lagos Island, IjoraBadiya, Oworonshoki et al should also enjoy modern infrastructure and services.

He said: “Government needs to be fair and balanced. Government needs to create the enabling environment for infrastructural development.

“Livable city is well designed and compact. It allows people to walk to school and work, to stores, parks and restaurants. It permits them to take transit to places outside of their neighbourhoods, and provides them with access to sanitation, water, clean air, safe affordable housing and healthy foods.”

