•Over N3trn spent by the sector between 2023 and 2025

•MAN, CPPE lament

As power outage continues to worsen in many parts of the country, in recent times, there are fears that the nation’s attempt at industrialization, through the National Industrial Policy (NIP), may be under severe threat.

The NIP, officially launched on February 17 this year by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), serves as the nation’s strategic framework to shift the economy from import and oil reliance toward domestic production, value addition and industrial competitiveness.

But, there are concerns that all this may turn out a pipe dream, since manufacturers, expected to play a major role in the implementation of the policy, continue to be bogged down by perennial issues such as energy crisis, high inflation rate and others.

Besides, there are fresh fears that the prolonged power outage being experienced in most parts of the country, may further impact negatively on the sector and, as a result, put operators in a disadvantage position to leverage the policy.

The likelihood of the sector incurring more costs on alternate energy sources, as seen in the past three years, also seems very high, especially with the near absence of public power supply in homes and offices.

Between years 2023 and 2025, over 3 trillion was said to have been expended, by operators in the sector, on alternative power sources, according to the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), a development attributed to the energy crisis plaguing individuals and businesses in the country.

The manufacturing sector spent an unprecedented N1.34 trillion in 2025 on alternative energy sources, a figure reported to be higher than those of 2024 and 2023 put at N1.11 trillion and N781.68 billion, respectively.

“Unfortunately, these figures may be surpassed,” said a manufacturer, who would not want his name in print.

According to him, the sector’s reliance on alternative energy sources, in recent times, is near total.

“With the way things are going, when the figures are put together at the end of the year, we may hit the N2Trillion mark, talking about funds expended on alternative energy in the sector,” he stated.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is also concerned.

The association described funds expended on alternative sources of energy, between 2023 and 2025, as representing a cumulative of more than 71 percent, viewing the development as an enormous financial burden, imposed by unreliable public power supply.

It noted that growing dependence on self-generated electricity has become one of the single largest cost drivers for the sector, eroding profitability, weakening competitiveness, discouraging fresh investments and diverting scarce capital away from technology upgrades and capacity expansion.

The association identified energy crisis as one of the challenges holding the sector down from playing a major role in Nigeria’s total exports, especially in 2025.

“No nation has attained industrial prominence without first becoming a significant exporter of manufactured goods. Industrial hubs are built not just on the volume of production, but on their ability to compete successfully in international markets through value-added manufacturing,” the association stated.