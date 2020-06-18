Worsening insecurity: I won’t accept further escalation, Buhari tells security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the heads of security agencies in the country to justify their continuous stay in office as he expressed anger at their less than satisfactory performance so far.

The president told them in a meeting, on Thursday, in Abuja that he will no longer accept further escalation in insecurity in the country, which has led to protests especially in the North-west.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, who revealed this, said the president was “extremely unhappy” and wanted a reversal in the deteriorating security situation.

The NSA said the president told the security chiefs that they were not imposed on him, saying that it was therefore up to them to prove themselves.

Monguno said the president was also unhappy at the continuous lack of synergy among the various security agencies and wanted the situation resolved.

