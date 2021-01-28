Worsened corruption rating under Buhari vindicates us ― PDP

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
zpad, Ondo Jegede attack, US visa election, PDP Buhari listen, Akeredolu, Kekemeke, INEC, PDP, APC, 774,000 jobs allocation PDP, PDP, Buhari, apc nec meeting, corruption, expired politicians, Rein in bandits now, killing of security operatives, Worsened corruption rating
Kola Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday observed that the “abysmal” 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI), has further confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government “is a citadel of corruption and the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation.”

Making this declaration in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the main opposition party asserted that the TI report, which showed the country plunging to a putrid 149th on the corruption perception index in 2020 – dropping 13 places since 2015 – under the watch the president, “is an incontrovertible confirmation that our nation is more corrupt under President Buhari and the APC, than it was in 2015 when they took office.”

Part of the statement read: “This descent into the abyss of corruption only goes to show that President Buhari’s anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to delude Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration to plunder.

“Indeed, the record of unbroken decline from 136th in 2016 to 144th in 2018, 146th in 2019 and now 149th in 2020, under President Buhari, the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion’, settles the now notorious fact that the Buhari administration and the APC are titleholders in corruption.

“Nigerians can now see that what the APC and the Buhari Presidency did, upon assumption of office, was to simulate a holier than thou attitude, deploy the instrument of propaganda to deliberately castigate the PDP with false corruption allegations just to divert public attention and create a safe atmosphere for APC leaders to loot our nation to her knees.

“The fact remains that no matter how lies and falsehood try to prevail, the truth will always come to light at the end of the day.

“From the oil and inland revenue sectors to security, health, agriculture, food security, healthcare, transportation, road infrastructure, power, education, environment, among other critical sectors, none was spared from the kleptomaniac fingers of corrupt APC leaders and the cabal in the presidency.

“Nigerians can now see that our alert on the allegation of the stealing of over N15 trillion by APC leaders and political cronies in the presidency, was not just an opposition propaganda but a patriotic stance which the APC and its administration has not been able to counter.

“The Buhari administration has failed to go after APC leaders and cronies allegedly involved in the stealing of over N9.6 trillion as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the over N3trillion in fraudulent oil subsidy regime as well as trillions stolen from agencies including, the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Social Investment Programme as revealed by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the COVID-19 funds among a litany of frauds.

“The financial rot in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the Buhari administration, including stealing of recovered funds, underscores the level of corruption under the APC.

“It is equally appalling that the decay has reached a frightening situation where, under Mr. President’s watch, employment opportunities are sold to young boys and girls at alarming costs ranging between N1.5m and N5m.

“Moreover the Buhari Presidency has failed to open up on its yearly budget for Nigerians.”

The PDP maintained that now that APC administration has been further “exposed,” adding that Nigerians should join in the demand for the ruling party to commence the processes of refunding the N15 trillion allegedly stolen by its leaders before exiting the political firmament in 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. | Worsened corruption rating| Worsened corruption rating | Worsened corruption rating | Worsened corruption rating

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

N10bn libel suit: Ortom, Oshiomhole differ on terms of out-of-court settlement

Latest News

Traffic laws enforcement: Task force set to collaborate with Lagos NURTW

Latest News

Kogi, Benue speakers canvass support for North Central president

Latest News

JAIZ, commission launch hajj savings scheme in Kwara, Oyo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More