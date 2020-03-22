World Water Day: Group urges government to improve safe water in schools, health facilities.

As the world marks 2020 World Water Day, the Bauchi State government has been urged to improve the availability of safe water in schools and health facilities for proper hygiene at this time infectious diseases are rampant.

The call was made by an NGO, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Education (WASH) Media Network Bauchi State chapter stressing that the importance of safe water cannot be overemphasized in fighting any form of infection.

Bauchi State chapter chairman of WASH Media, David Ayodele, while making the call in a statement to mark the 2020 World Water Day on Sunday stated that what government can do to effectively fight infectious disease from spreading is to make safe water available for easy accessibility by the public.

He said that there is a need for the government to improve safe water supply and sanitation in schools and health facilities to reduce the incidence of diarrhoeal illness encouraging the development of healthy behaviours for life.

Ayodele added that, “WASH in schools not only promotes hygiene and increases access to quality education. Poor sanitation, water scarcity, inferior water quality and inappropriate hygiene behaviour.

He further observed that, “Lack of safe water is disastrous for infants and young children and are a major cause of mortality for children under five.”

While stressing that those conditions are also detrimental to the health of school-aged children, who spend long hours in schools, he pointed out that the physical environment and cleanliness of a school facility can significantly affect the health and well-being of children.

Ayodele also noted that diseases spread quickly in cramped spaces with limited ventilation, where hand-washing facilities or soap are not available and added that where toilets are in a state of disrepair, children become ill.

“Drinking and cooking, hand hygiene, showering and bathing, and a variety of general and specialised medical uses all require safe and reliable supplies of water,” he stressed.

