World War III won’t touch Nigeria — Ben Murray-Bruce

The founder of Silverbird Group and former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has predicted that a future global conflict, potentially a Third World War, will devastate much of the world but leave Africa, and especially Nigeria, untouched.

Speaking during a live interview on Tuesday with global affairs expert Dane Waters, Murray-Bruce said a major war was “inevitable” given rising global tensions, the spread of nuclear weapons, and what he described as “trigger-happy” leaders across the world.

“We’re in big trouble and as long as we have the kind of leaders we have in the world today, I see World War Three coming and it’s going to be terrible,” he said.

However, he argued that Nigeria’s diplomatic posture and lack of nuclear ambition would shield it from the fallout.

“The beauty of World War III is that it’s not going to affect Africa. Africa will be spared. You guys are going to fight all across the world but we are going to be safe in Nigeria,” Murray-Bruce said.

“Nobody is going to be fighting in Nigeria because we have no territorial ambitions, we have no desire to acquire nuclear weapons, we don’t want to fight anybody, we’re friends with all our West African neighbours.”

He went further to suggest that Nigeria could become a destination for war-displaced populations from the West.

“So yeah, there’s going to be a World War III, the rest of the world will be destroyed and we’ll be happy to welcome Americans, Israelis and Iranians to Nigeria,” he said.

“And we’ll make sure you all have your visas to come here because we don’t want you to come as immigrants… but we’re going to treat you well when you come visit us in Nigeria.”

Murray-Bruce likened the current geopolitical climate to the periods leading up to previous global wars.

“I think we are in trouble. I think there’s too much violence in the world today. I think access to weapons is easy. I think we have a lot of trigger-happy leaders across the world, and because they are trigger-happy, they don’t care,” he warned.

“We have a lot of despots and crazy people. So, war is inevitable. It goes back to like 1945, 1939, 1917—First World War, Second World War, Korean War, Vietnam War.”

He concluded by saying: “As long as we elect crazy people into leadership positions, this is what we’re going to have because it’s the leaders that cause the war, not the people.”

Murray-Bruce’s remarks come as tensions escalate in several regions.

In the Middle East, Iran and Israel have engaged in missile and drone strikes, while the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on with no clear resolution in sight.

