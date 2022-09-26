World Teachers’ Day: We’ve commenced implementation of new teaching policy ― FG

The Federal Government, on Monday, revealed that the national implementation of the New National Teaching Policy has commenced.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who made this known in Abuja, said the new policy is a holistic package that would ultimately address the career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualification, deployment and management of teachers in the country.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr David Andrew Adejo, spoke while briefing newsmen on activities lined up to commemorate the 2022 edition of World Teachers Day (WTD), in which President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present awards to some teachers and schools for their outstanding performance under the President’s Teachers Schools Excellence Award (PT&SEA), holding on October 5, 2022.

He noted that as part of the new policy, the retirement age of teachers on the attainment of 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service has been enforced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Minister said the theme for the year 2022 World Teachers’ which is “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” strongly stresses the importance of empowering teachers for the effective transformation of education to ensure quality teaching and learning as well as galvanise technological advancements to meet the ever-changing needs for national growth and development.

According to him, Nigeria is moving gradually toward becoming one of the Teacher Friendly nations in the world, appealing to the media to support the efforts to reposition and revitalise the status of teachers for the sustainability of quality education in Nigeria.

Symposium was also held on Monday in Abuja, where educationists and other stakeholders scrutinised issues and developments connected with the theme and a communique is expected to impact on the Policy review would be produced.

On the grand finale on Wednesday 5th, representatives of the Nigeria Union of Teachers from the 36 States of the Federation including FCT will participate in a competitive March-past to add colour to the event and covetous prizes would be given to deserving winners.

NUT President, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, thanked President Buhari for signing into law and implementation of the “Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill” which provides for the retirement of teachers on the attainment of 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service.





Amba who was represented by the Chairman of the FCT branch of NUT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said the Union is eagerly awaiting the implementation of other approvals announced by the Federal Government at the 2020 edition of the World Teachers Day celebration.

While appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that states and local governments implement the new teaching policy, Amba, said teachers of Nigeria would continue to strive with dedication and commitment to contribute their quota to the building of the nation.

