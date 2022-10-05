World Teachers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu demands greater commitment from Lagos teachers

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, asked the teachers in the state to be more committed to their duties so as to further lift the education sector of the state to a higher level.

He gave the charge at an event organised by the state’s wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) to celebrate this year’s World Teachers’ Day at Alausa in Ikeja.

He said the roles of teachers anywhere globally are not only huge and beyond the education sector but also most crucial to develop every other sector of the economy.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “The transformation of education begins with teachers,” Sanwo-Olu said all the transformation agenda of his administration that is hinged on six pillars known as T.H.E.M.E.S can only be easily achieved and sustained by the quality and competent human capital produced.

He said his government’s expectation of teachers particularly concerning performance is huge and that is why the government on its part is not taking good welfare and work environment of teachers with levity.

He, however, commended them on their contributions to the raising of future leaders, saying the efforts are really yielding tremendous results.

In her own remark, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, urged the teachers to also see themselves as parents to their students by loving and supporting them and be interested in their growth and development to become responsible citizens even now.

She said it is certained that the state government would continue to give them deserved attention and also reward those, who demonstrate excellence service among them year’s round.

In his own address, the state chairman of NUT, Mr Hassan Akintoye, confirmed that truly the state government is meeting its responsibilities on the teachers and other school workers in the state.

He said if the situation were to be contrary, the state would not have been enjoying consistent peace in the academic calendar and improvement in student’s performance in their studies, moral values and other lawful engagements.

He said he made bold to say that public school teachers in the state are not being owed any salary nor allowance to date and that those who deserve promotion are being promoted at the right time.

He said Lagos State is actually ahead of all other states in the country and urged other state governments to take a cue from the state.

He said, for instance, their salaries are being paid by 23rd of each month and also undergoing regular capacity-building training while those among them with requisite qualifications and wealth of experiences are equally allowed to reach level 17 which is the highest level of ranks for civil servants in the country.

He said in some states no teacher can go beyond level 14 before retirement.





He said the only thing he could say is that the state government should not because the achievements rest on its oars but to keep investing in teachers and the education sector as a whole.

Speaking earlier, the National President of NUT, Mr Titus Amba, who was represented by the National Social Secretary, Mr Titi Adebanjo, commended the Lagos State government for taking the lead among other states of the federation in giving deserved attention to its teachers.

He said that was why he would not need to read his speech at the event as most of the issues mentioned there to draw attention of the government to had already been addressed for long in Lagos State.

He said NUT as a body is cherished such treatment and wished similar gesture is extended by other state governments to their, urging the state to continue in that direction.

Among other top government functionaries in the education sector at the event include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab; Chairman of the state’s TESCOM, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo; Executive Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King and Mrs Yinka Ayandele, the guest lecturer.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

World Teachers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu demands greater commitment from Lagos teachers

World Teachers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu demands greater commitment from Lagos teachers