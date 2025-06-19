World Sickle Cell Day: 50 million Nigerians carry trait

As World Sickle Cell Day was marked across the globe on Thursday, medical experts have encouraged sickle cell patients (warriors) to remain hopeful, stressing that the condition is not a death sentence.

Speaking at a one-day workshop held in Ilorin to commemorate the event, organised by the Building Hope for Sickle Cell Foundation, the Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina El-Imam, called for concerted efforts to improve care for sickle cell warriors in the state.

The commissioner, who said that such a move requires a multi-faceted approach to address current challenges and promote comprehensive care, added: “By working together, we can rebirth hope for individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease and improve their quality of life.”

Dr El-Imam, in her presentation delivered by Dr Ajao Kasali, noted that globally, Nigeria bears the highest burden, with 50 million people carrying the sickle cell trait.

“About 2% to 3% of the population has the disease—with approximately 150,000 newborns affected yearly and 50 million people carrying the sickle cell trait.

“In Kwara State, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) prevalence among children admitted to Emergency Paediatric Units was reported at 16.3%. This figure is higher than in other states studied, including Niger State, where it stood at 2.1%. Furthermore, a study in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State found that 2.3% of the population suffers from SCD, and about 25% of adults carry the sickle cell gene.”

The commissioner, who described SCD as a significant public health challenge, said that between 50% and 90% of children born with the disease in low- and lower-middle-income countries of sub-Saharan Africa die before their fifth birthday. “It accounts for 20% of neonatal mortality and 5% of under-five mortality on the African continent,” she said.

She added that the state government provides free medical services for sickle cell warriors under its health insurance scheme. Vaccines have also been rolled out for disease management, alongside the provision of nutritional programmes to help reduce crises among warriors.

Other speakers, including the CEO of the Building Hope for Sickle Cell Foundation, Comrade Ajila Oladimeji Kamar, and the chairman of the board of trustees, Alhaji Kadir Obasola Jimoh, called for greater awareness campaigns on premarital testing and screening among intending couples.

They lamented that insufficient attention and publicity had been given to premarital testing, noting that marriages between sickle cell carriers remain common in the state.

“Raising awareness about sickle cell disorder is crucial. We must educate ourselves, our communities, and policymakers about this condition.

“Access to care—ensuring access to quality healthcare, essential medications, and comprehensive treatment—is vital.

“Research—continuous research is necessary to develop new treatments and therapies.”

