The African Regional Director, World Scout Bureau, Mr. Frederic Kama-Kama has stressed the need for the mobilisation of the youths to give them the opportunities to develop their talents.

He said, if the youths in the country have the opportunities to update their skills, they can then be useful to themselves.

Kama-Kama, from Nairobi, Kenya who was speaking at the weekend in a Seminar on Global Youth Mobilisation Initiatives of the United Nations in Abuja organised by the Scout Association of Nigeria commended the first lady, who disclosed that she was building a centre of excellence for the youths in Lagos.

“That is going to be kind of a grooming ground for people to be responsible citizens in the country”, he said and added that he had discussion with the

Minister of Trade, on how to position young people to develop their talent so that they can contribute to the development of the country.

The African Regional Director, World Scout Bureau also said that the Scout movement of Nigeria has given a very good example by producing their own stuff, “they are now producing their own uniform. The costs of production can be enormous, but by producing it locally, they are giving jobs to young people.

“I think we should encourage this kind of initiative and for me, this is the way of building up Africa”, he added.

He said, Africans need to prepare themselves and to build their capacity. “They need to support the young people in terms of education, they need to build their own local industry to make African countries producing nations.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Commissioner of the Scout Association of Nigeria, Hon. Dave Padopads Awunah said, the Global Youth Mobilization Initiative is designed to galvanize the teeming populations of young people across the world, so as to channel them towards a positive direction.

“You all know that young people’s issues are prevalent across the globe and the Internet today has been so crazy that a lot of damage is caused in the society. The internet has turned the world into a global village. So it is in that direction, that the UN, in alliance with a World Organization created this initiative to mobilize us towards the right direction of life”, he explained.

He called on Nigerian youths to be tolerant with the current situation in the country, even as he advised the young people to learn skills on how to create good livelihood for themselves.

The programme, he said is intended to educate young people on how they can help themselves economically and identified lack of government support as one of the major challenges militating against the effective mobilisation of the youths for nation building.

