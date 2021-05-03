World Press Freedom Day: Inuwa tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism

Journalists and other media practitioners in Gombe State have been charged to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession by promoting the ideals of democracy, justice, accountability, peace and unity.

The call was coming from the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya as Journalists in the state joined their counterparts across the world to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, on Monday, 3, May 2021.

The Governor in a goodwill message paid tribute to media practitioners in the state for their resilience and commitment in enlightening and sensitizing the citizenry on government policies and programmes as well as updating the general public on developments around the world through their reportage and editorial contents.

While making reference to the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Information as a Public Good’, the Governor said that as watchdogs of the society and voice of the people, Journalists must always guard against fake news and misinformation as well as ensure accurate and balanced reportage of events and activities.

Inuwa Yahaya assured to continue to work with the media as partners and critical allies in his determination to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance in Gombe state.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day’s theme, “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Inuwa tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism ; Inuwa tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism ; Inuwa tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism ; Inuwa tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism.