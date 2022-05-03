World Press Freedom Day: Anambra speaker charges FG to pay special remuneration to journalists

As Nigerians join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, has called on the federal government to map out special remuneration for journalists in recognition of their contributions to the peace, progress and corporate existence of the country.

In his goodwill message to journalists in the country, Okafor who described the press as the mirror of the society maintained that practising Journalists deserve a good measure of treatment devoid of intimidation, harassment or death to enable them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The speaker who reminded journalists that press freedom is not absolute as it goes with enormous responsibilities urged them to shun speculative journalism in view of its destructive tendency.

He advocated constant training and retraining of journalists by their establishments to enhance their productivity.

Okafor assured that the State House of Assembly would continue to provide an enabling environment for the press in the state to operate optimally and charged them to uphold objectivity at all times in their reportage.

The message was contained in a statement signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Tuesday, by his media aide, Emma Madu.





