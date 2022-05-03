World Press Day: Imo Speaker lauds journalists on role in nation-building

As Nigerian journalists join their professional counterparts across the world to mark the 2022 World Press Freedom Day, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr Kennedy Ibeh has lauded the doggedness of Imo and Nigerian journalists in nation-building.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Onyekachi on Tuesday, he described Nigerian journalists as nation builders, whose roles have sustained Nigerian democracy.

He advised journalists to seize the opportunity to appraise and recommit themselves to the ethics that guide their noble profession.

He said: “Without adherence to ethics, professions will become part of national malaise, rather than solutions”.

He advised journalists to constantly recommit to the canons of fairness, accuracy, objectivity, balance, and other ideals that guide their profession.

The speaker urged journalists to rededicate themselves to the role of being watchdogs of the society, While celebrating the World Press Freedom Day.





He said: “We as the government will continue to support the media and ensure that journalists are not muzzled in any way.”

The speaker appealed to journalists in Imo to see themselves as partners and always support Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s administration by projecting Imo from a positive angle.

It would be recalled that World Press Freedom Day is observed every May 3, to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluate press freedom around the world, and defend media from attacks on their independence.

