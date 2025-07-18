World PR Day: NIPR urges members to uphold integrity, ethical standards

Public relations experts in Delta State, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), on Wednesday in Asaba, urged members, especially government spokespersons, to consistently uphold truth, self-esteem, integrity, and ethical standards in discharging their responsibilities, as encapsulated in the NIPR’s Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct.

The PR professionals, drawn from academia, government, and the corporate sector, deliberated on the theme ‘The Power of PR in Governance and Nation Building’, to mark the 2025 World Public Relations Day, celebrated globally under the theme ‘Building Bridges and Navigating Polarisation’.

State Chairman and Fellow of NIPR, Godfrey Osakwe, asserted that truth remains the oxygen of public relations, emphasising that propaganda, disinformation, and misinformation are alien to the practice of public relations worldwide.

He noted that the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) was established in 1963 and attained the status of a Chartered Institute on 1st June 1990, through Decree No. 16—now an Act of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Osakwe further stated that the law empowers NIPR to register members, regulate and monitor the practice and development of the PR profession, and oversee professional conduct through its established Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct.

He reminded government institutions and corporate leaders of the legal implications of appointing non-members of NIPR as government spokespersons, heads of communication departments, agencies, or public relations officers. He stressed that the Act establishing NIPR clearly stipulates that only licensed members of the Institute may hold such positions, whether in government or the corporate world.

Osakwe, a Fellow of the NIPR, urged licensed government spokespersons, public relations executives, and consultants in Delta State—and by extension, across Nigeria—to disassociate themselves from unethical practices and to strictly abide by the NIPR’s Professional Code of Ethics. He emphasised the need for members to serve with integrity and without blemish.

“It is our core responsibility to build bridges and navigate polarisation through factual storytelling and the strategic deployment of PR tools to build trust and mutual understanding. We must leverage positive, two-way communication to promote and encourage citizens’ participation in governance,” Osakwe stated.

In the same vein, the Director General of the Delta State Bureau for Communications and Orientation, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, Esq, remarked that World Public Relations Day is a global celebration of the PR profession, highlighting its crucial role in building relationships, fostering understanding, and promoting constructive communication.

He noted that the Delta State NIPR’s chosen topic, “The Power of PR in Governance and Nation Building”, was highly apt, underlining the need for strategic and factual storytelling. He also stressed the importance of crafting messages and developing content that helps to build trust and mutual understanding between governments and citizens, as well as between leaders and the governed across both public and private sectors.

Oghenesivbe, who also serves as the Public Relations Executive of the Delta State Chapter of NIPR, asserted that it is the responsibility of government spokespersons to deploy PR tools and two-way strategic communication to bridge the gap between governments, citizens, and stakeholders. He added that PR is a vital management function that cannot be ignored by any responsible government or organisation.

“It is the duty of licensed PR practitioners and government spokespersons to leverage public relations to drive development and progress in both corporate and public governance—highlighting achievements, promoting citizen engagement, and effectively projecting policies and programmes by constantly explaining them through diverse communication channels.”

“The power of PR in governance lies in building trust and credibility in government institutions, supporting national development, fostering understanding, and promoting positive change,” he concluded.

The panel session featured distinguished voices from academia and the communications sector, including Dr Joy Erure Anho, Deputy Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku; Dr Collins Kediehor of Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; Dr Fidelis Chike Nwadike, Head of the Department of Mass Communication at Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku; and Dr Harvey Egben, former Head of the Department of Mass Communication at DELSU, Abraka.

Collectively, the panellists underscored the essential role of public relations professionals as strategic intermediaries between government and the public. They are tasked with countering misinformation, managing crises, and promoting truthful, impactful storytelling.

