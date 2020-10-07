World Post Day: NIPOST to showcase relevance in digital age

THE Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) will join 192 other countries under the umbrella of the United Nations Postal body, Universal Postal Union (UPU), to celebrate the World Post Day on Thursday.

In this year’s celebration, NIPOST is organising a virtual lecture, entitled: “The Role of the Post in Digital Economy,” to be delivered by the Director, Nigerian Postal Institute, Dr Asuquo Abianga.

In a statement made available by the General Manager, Corporate Communication, NIPOST, discussants of the paper to be presented by Dr Abiaga are former Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde; social and economic analyst/digital marketing expert, Mr Kayode Ogundamisi and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Upshots Media Limited, Lagos, Mr Mojeed Jamiu.

Chairman of NIPOST, Mrs Maimuma Yahaya-Abubakar and the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO, NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, are expected to deliver speeches at the event.

In the build-up to 2020 World Post Day, the annual UPU Letter Writing Competition for young people was conducted, and over 2,279 entries were received from secondary school students across Nigeria.

Sam Kubiat Usenekong of Federal Science and Technical College, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Lafenwa Emmanuel of Kings and Queens Academy, Ifatedo, Osogbo, Osun State, and Enogheghase Ryon Osaretin of University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State, emerged as the three best overall national winners.

Also as part of the activities to mark the two-day event, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Isa Pantami, will on Thursday unveil the Compendium of Nigeria Postage Stamps (100 years) 1914-2014, put together by NIPOST in collaboration with TACOMS International Services and titled ‘the History of Nigeria and her Postage Stamps’.

