Bauchi State Government has been called upon to, as a matter of urgency, begin the purchase of Family Planning FP commodities in order to meet the unmatched growing demand for FP services.

The call was made by Advocacy Core Group on Childbirth Spacing ACG while addressing the Press on the commemoration of the World Population Day 2023 held at the Jamil Hotel, Azare, with the theme: ‘Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality: Lifting the voices of women and Girls to Unlock our World’s infinite Possibilities’.

Sheikh Musa DanAzumi Tafawa Balewa, who read the text of the briefing on behalf of the ACG, stated that “Let us stand with women and girls fighting for their rights. Let us unite once more to imagine a world in which everyone has the equal opportunity to thrive.”

The briefing was presented by the Advocacy CORE GROUP/SBCC with support from USAID IHP Bauchi, stressing that, “We are in a time where human family is larger than ever. The 2018 NDHS data revealed the fertility rate in Bauchi as 7.2 of children and women have as against the national figure of 5.3, which is a population concern. This is partly due to the fact that women (that carry the burden of childbirth) most times cannot exercise their right to make decisions as fundamental as whether or not to have children.”

ACG added, “However, recent happening in the state has shown that there is Increased demand for family planning services with no corresponding supply, which means that if this is left unchecked, it may lead to population explosion in the state. Halfway to the 2030 deadline, the Sustainable Development Goals are dangerously off-track. With this, gender equality is far away from us. Progress on maternal health and access to family planning has been glacial.”

This year’s World Population Day focuses on unleashing the power of gender equality. Gender-based discrimination harms everyone — women, girls, men, and boys. Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, and countries. Advancing gender equality, improving maternal health, and empowering women to make their own reproductive choices are both essential in themselves and central to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Core Group stressed that Empowering women and girls, including through education and access to modern contraception, helps to support them in their aspirations — and to chart the path of their own lives, stressing, “Imagine a world where everyone – all 8 billion of us – has a future bursting with promise and potential. Now open your eyes to the current reality that 4 billion women and girls – half of humanity – face discrimination solely based on their gender.”

UNFPA stated that Thirty years ago, at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), it set out to achieve a world where people lived longer, healthier lives and enjoyed more rights and choices than ever before.

According to UNFPA, “This vision has become a reality for many; in fact, the human population is at its highest number ever, thanks largely to improvements in health care and increased longevity. Yet, as we celebrate the progress that has been made, we must also recognize that for millions, even billions, of others, this promise remains out of reach.”

It added, “This World Population Day is a reminder that we can achieve the prosperous, peaceful, and sustainable future envisioned by the ICPD and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development if we harness the power of every human being on the planet. When we unlock the full potential of women and girls – encouraging and nurturing their desires for their lives, their families, and their careers – we galvanize half the leadership, ideas, innovation, and creativity to better society.”





