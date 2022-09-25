World Pharmacists Day: Kogi PCN laments poor remuneration in Nigeria

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kogi State Chapter has lamented over poor remuneration given to pharmacists in Nigeria.

The Kogi State Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (PSN), Dr Lawal Mohammed disclosed this while speaking against the backdrop of the 2022 world pharmacist day with the theme “Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world”.

Speaking ahead of this year’s celebration, Dr Mohammed said there has been a mass exodus of pharmacists out of the country for greener pastures because of poor welfare, stressing that this has given rise to quackery in the profession.

According to him, if something urgent is not done by the government at all levels, things will continue to fall apart for the country’s health sector.

“Despite our impact in the health sector, we are not being appreciated. Our take-home pay is nothing to write home about looking at the economic hardship. Many of our colleagues are jetting out of Nigeria to look for greener.

“Who would want to stay in a place where you are not being appreciated for putting in your best to save lives? We can’t continue like this. We are using this medium to call on the government to look into the welfare of pharmacists across the Country. This no doubt motivates us to keep putting in our best in the health profession,” he added.

Aside from poor remuneration, Dr Mohammed posited that pharmacists are also confronted with the challenges of understaffing and an unfriendly environment to practice the profession.

On this year’s World Pharmacists Day theme, the Kogi PSN Chairman explained that this year’s theme aims to showcase pharmacy’s positive impact on health around the world and to further strengthen solidarity among the profession.

While congratulating his colleague on the 2022 World Pharmacist’s day, Dr Mohammed said the hallmark of the profession remains empathy, adding that, the general public should desist from substance abuse.

World Pharmacists Day is celebrated annually on the 25th of September which provides an opportunity to promote the pharmacy profession.

