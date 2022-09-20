World Peace Day: Pastor distributes over 100 Arabic slates to Almajiri schools

The General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Pastor Yohana Buru has announced the donation of Arabic reading slates to some Almajiri schools in Kaduna communities.

According to him, the gesture is to promote peace and harmony among the adherents of different faiths in the state.

Buru noted that the church spent three days distributing slates and other instructional materials which include pen and ink to the Almajiri schools.

The cleric pointed out that the reading materials were donated to almajiri schools in Rigasa, Mando, Todun Wada and some parts of Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that it was the fifth time the church is distributing Arabic reading slates to assist the Almajiri schools in order to assist the students with learning materials.

“This is coming when the world is celebrating World International peace day amid insecurity challenges and high cost of living in both rural and urban cities,” he said.

Buru also said the idea behind the exercise was borne out of his desire to continue to advocate for peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance, love and brotherhood among Muslims and Christians in the state.

” We are doing this to strengthen Christian and Muslim relationship in the state as well as to promote religious tolerance.”

He assured that distributing the Islamic materials would boost the students’ education and enhance their knowledge of the Arabic language.

He urged Muslims and Christians in the country to continue to work towards the attainment of peace and unity for the promotion of the socio-economic development of the nation.

“We are distributing over 100 Arabic reading slates and other materials to boost education of Almajiri in the state,” he said.

The clergy, also charged religious and community leaders in the state to continue to preach peace.

“The church cannot forget what Muslim woman, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, did to them when she distributed over 50 bibles to us.

“The same woman shared wrappers, clothes and food items to Christian widows and orphans to celebrate Christmas and New Year,” he stated.





He, however, called on United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Federal Government to support the education of Almajiri.

