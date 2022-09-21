World Peace Day: Eschew racism to aid societal development ― Oyo NSCDC Commandant

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State, Michael Adaralewa has admonished the Nigerian populace and all societies in the world to aid development by abstaining from any form of racism.

The Commandant gave the admonition on Wednesday at the command headquarters in the Agodi area of Ibadan during the commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

The International Day of Peace is globally observed on September 21 to promote ideals of peace among nations and people through the observation of non-violence and a ceasefire for 24 hours.

This year’s theme is “End racism. Build Peace.”

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Adaralewa spoke on devoting the day to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

He declared: “where there is racism in any society, such cannot be developed.”

The commandant also used the occasion to donate N1 million to the family of a fallen hero of the Oyo command, the late ASC Fatai Abiola to commemorate the Day.

In his presentation at the event, the guest lecturer, Dr Nathaniel Dominic Danjibo, who is the Head, Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies, University of Ibadan, spoke on how racial discrimination started from whites to the black people before it graduated to xenophobia among the blacks.

He remarked: “We have different levels of racism among which is discrimination based on colour.

“It was also racism that brought about colonialism and slavery because the blacks were identified as subhumans in the American charter in the 1660s.

“It was the variant of racism you found practised in South Africa for a long time with apartheid. Even it was said in some Dutch churches that God created Africans to serve the whites.”

Describing racism as a social construct, Dr Danjibo noted how black South Africans got the same ideology translated by creating xenophobia against fellow blacks.

He added that Nigerians decided to also practise their own subtle racism called ethnic chauvinism.

He mentioned sectors where racism occurs including education, gender, the justice system, sports, and media, saying that a careful assessment of such institutions would make one wonder where Africa and Africans are placed.





Dr Danjibo concluded by describing the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace as utopian and one of the normative set targets meant to appease the victims, not an interest in putting up structures to end racism.

At the event were traditional, ethnic and religious leaders, as well as other stakeholders.

