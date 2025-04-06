World Parliament: Tinubu’s Sovereignty Stance Key to Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Says

During the 150th World Parliament assembly held in Uzbekistan, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who heads Nigeria’s Senate Inter-Parliamentary Committee, underscored the pivotal role President Bola Tinubu’s respect for national sovereignty plays in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy, especially amidst global complexities. He pointed to the situation with Niger as a prime illustration, where President Tinubu, while leading ECOWAS, prioritized Nigeria’s national interests despite external pressures. This approach, he noted, is coupled with the President’s dedication to liberal principles and fostering peaceful democratic relations between nations.

Speaking at the same forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim also highlighted President Tinubu’s dedication to collaborative governance. He explained that a strong rapport between Nigeria’s executive and legislative branches is instrumental in minimizing internal government friction. He further clarified that the separation of powers, while important, is not absolute in a geocentric governance framework, drawing parallels with the British model.

You May Also Like: Plateau killings: Tinubu orders security agencies to hunt down attackers

Senator Ibrahim argued that true sovereignty necessitates mutual respect among nations, rather than complete self-sufficiency. “Absolute sovereignty is an illusion,” he stated, citing the shared regulation of digital communications as an example. “However, building democracy relies on reciprocal respect. Through integration and cooperation, progress is achievable.”

He further asserted that President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda signals a commitment to inter-branch collaboration for effective governance. Stressing Nigeria’s peaceful context, he argued there is no reason for discord between the three branches. President Tinubu’s reform initiatives, he explained, are designed to tackle the intertwined challenges hindering harmonious relations and policy alignment, ultimately promoting democratic goodwill and alleviating poverty.

Senator Ibrahim delivered these remarks at the 150th General Assembly of the World Parliament standing committee on peace and international security in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.