World Obstetric Fistula Day: MSF conducts 4,931 free VVF surgeries in Jigawa

The Médecins Sans Frontières, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has conducted free Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) surgeries to 4,931 patients at Jahun VVF center in Jigawa from 2008 to date.

This was disclosed by Medical Activity Manager, MSF project, Jahun Dr Fatima Aliyu while fielding questions to newsmen at the center during the media tore to the facility as part of the 2025 World Obstetric Fistula Day celebration organized by Family Planning Media forum Jigawa State supported by DEVCOMS.

The Medical Activity Manager, MSF projeCT explained that “There have been 74 surgeries conducted in 2025, and a total of 4,931 surgeries performed since the project began in 2008”.

Dr Fatima Aliyu explained that emphasis the need “for an increased awareness on the importance of planned pregnancies, birth preparedness, complication readiness, access to quality antenatal services with clear delivery plan, ensuring the presence of a skilled birth attendant during labor and delivery”.

According to her “The main causes of obstetric fistula are due to lack of availability of quality antenatal care with focus on delivery plan, poor attitude towards birth preparedness, lack of complication readiness, lack of skilled birth attendance, poor monitoring of women during labor, lack of anticipation of complication and early intervention, prompt referral to facilities for caesarean section, and lack of skilled human resources”.

She noted that family planning/child spacing is an important strategy control for cases “and ensures safe motherhood experience (healthy mother, healthy baby), reducing maternal morbidity and mortality in general not just specific to obstetric fistula”.

Dr. Aliyu maintained that the MSF presence increases access to basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care in Jigawa state, adding that “MSF increase availability of material and skilled human resources, prompt referral, and health promotion to increase awareness on birth preparedness, skilled birth attendance, and complication readiness”.

