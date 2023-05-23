The Federal Government has announced a fresh plan to disburse funds through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to livestock farmers to boost their productivity and resilience.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar made the announcement on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the upcoming World Milk Day Celebration.

He said the United Nations has set aside 1st June of every year as World Milk Day, and this year’s theme “Sustainable Dairy: Good for Planet, Good for You” speaks directly to the need for deliberate efforts to make milk production, collection and processing climate smart.

The Minister further stated that the 2023 World Milk Day celebration will feature lectures, discussions, exhibitions and Children’s programmes including a guided tour of the dairy exhibition stands for the children all addressing this year’s theme.

In compliance with the UN declaration, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been celebrating World Milk Day every year with the rest of the world.

Dr Abubakar further stated that the Ministry will use the opportunity of World Milk Day to coordinate focused discussions on Dairy Development in Nigeria from the views of industry experts in Finance, Agribusiness, environment and other related areas who will deliver papers and participate in discussions following which a communique will be issued at the end of the event.

“Furthermore, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Bank of Agriculture will be providing financial empowerment to livestock farmers to enhance their productivity and resilience.

“I am also happy to inform you all that the Federal Executive Council has approved the National Dairy Policy for Nigeria to guide operations in the Dairy Value Chain”, the Minister said.

Highlighting some of the progress made in the livestock sector, Dr Abubakar said there was a

capacity building and empowerment programmes for dairy farmers on hygienic milk production and processing in Bauchi and Plateau States.

“Construction and equipping of 13 milk collection centres 2 each in Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara, Niger and Plateau States. These milk collection centres are awaiting handing over to milk processors.

“Capacity building on pasture production, processing and conservation in 2 locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe States

Procurement of 6 Pasture Transportation equipment and 6 grass choppers for 2 locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe States.





“Establishment of 90ha commercial pasture plots (15ha each) and 12ha pilot homestead pasture plots (2ha each) in Adamawa, Bauchi, Kwara, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger.

“Construction and equipping of 12 feed-milling facilities for the production of ruminant feed in Adamawa, Bauchi, Kwara, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger States.

“Provision of Milk Cooling Truck and Generator to support milk production in Kano Dairy Cooperative Society”, he noted.

In his remarks, the President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said the Nigeria dairy sector was revitalized and has attracted foreign investment and creation of ranches across the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s backward integration.

Dr Abubakar who was represented by the Director General ACCI, Dr Victoria Akai, enjoined all stakeholders in the dairy sector to take advantage of this event to come together and make it worthwhile.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…