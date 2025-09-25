World Maritime Day: Oyetola bemoans pollution, climate change

…..as Mobereola laments $150bn funding gap

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the 2025 World Maritime Day celebration held in Lagos on Thursday, bemoaned the mounting threat confronting the world’s oceans, which includes pollution, over-fishing, and climate change and neglect, calling on everybody to be stewards, and not exploiters of the Oceans.

Oyetola said, “It is with great honour and a deep sense of purpose that I address you today as we gather to commemorate the 2025 World Maritime Day.

“Nigeria, richly endowed with maritime resources, recognises the immense value of the ocean. The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity’, is, therefore, both timely and compelling. It calls us to reflect on our shared duty to protect our maritime heritage, while also recognising the vast opportunities the sector offers for economic growth, regional integration, and sustainable development.

“The ocean, covering more than 70 per cent of our planet, produces between 50 and 80 per cent of the Earth’s oxygen; provides food and livelihoods for billions; and carries more than 80 per cent of global trade. Yet it is under mounting threat, from pollution, overfishing, climate change and neglect. The message is clear: we must be stewards, not exploiters.

“This requires us to enforce sustainable fishing practices, tackle marine pollution, safeguard biodiversity, and strengthen maritime safety and security.”

On what the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is doing, Oyetola stated that, “At the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, we remain committed to advancing marine governance, modernising port infrastructure, and deepening regional and international partnerships for ocean preservation.

“Considerable progress has been made in these areas, and I commend the various agencies under our Ministry, alongside stakeholders across the sector, for their steadfast contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Your dedication has been vital to the successes we have achieved thus far.

“The blue economy represents a new frontier of innovation, prosperity and inclusive growth. From renewable ocean energy and marine biotechnology to sustainable aquaculture, the opportunities are vast. Our vision is to harness these possibilities to make the sector a leading contributor to Nigeria’s economy, reducing our dependence on oil and gas, and driving diversification in line with national priorities. We are determined to realise this vision through consistent effort, bold reforms, and sustained collaboration.

“On this note, I extend a special invitation to members of the diplomatic community. As we confront the challenges of global maritime governance, your partnership will be essential. We look forward to working with you to advance both Nigeria’s interests and the collective good of the global maritime community.

“Nigeria has made measurable strides at home and abroad. We have adopted policies that promote sustainable practices, invested in modern port facilities, and built stronger regional frameworks for security and trade. Internationally, we have been active participants in global maritime dialogues, contributing to the formulation of policies that ensure the responsible and equitable use of the oceans.

“It is in this spirit that Nigeria seeks a return to Category C of the IMO Council. Our country has long been a key player in the global maritime industry, and it is time to assume our rightful place in shaping the decisions that guide it. With the strong and broad support already expressed by IMO Member States across continents, we are optimistic of success in the forthcoming elections in London. Our return to the IMO Council will affirm not only Nigeria’s commitment to the maritime sector but also our recognised leadership within the international maritime community.”

Also speaking, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, lamented that the global blue economy is currently being impaired by a $150bn funding gap.

In the words of the NIMASA DG, “We are strongly advocating for a just and equitable transition to net-zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions for sub-Saharan Africa, Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries to ensure fairness and social justice. The plastic pollution crisis is also an issue we are addressing with our Marine Litter and Plastic Action Plan.

“We are also driving the implementation of IMO frameworks to promote a healthy marine environment in line with best global practices.

“On the security front, we are delighted that the Deep Blue project (Nigeria’s Integrated Maritime Security Infrastructure) has become a game changer in addressing maritime security in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea Area.

“The beauty and the diversity of the Ocean are not just captivating but continue to inspire us all. The opportunities in the ocean are vast and must be harnessed sustainably, from fisheries and aquaculture, renewable energy, shipbuilding and repair, tourism, and port infrastructure development, among others.

“Sadly, the blue economy remains one of the most underfunded sectors globally. According to the World Bank, Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life below water) is one of the most poorly funded SDGs, with an annual financing gap of approximately USD 150 billion. It has been acknowledged globally that Public Funding will never be enough to close the gaps.

“To scale up financing for ocean health and the sustainable blue economy, the private sector must get involved. We need the right regulatory frameworks, incentive structures and de-risking mechanisms to mobilise the private sector and bring investment to the scale that is desperately needed.

“We must therefore view Our Ocean as a national trust to be sustainably managed. All of us seated here have different roles to play in safeguarding our ocean, and we must work together whether as government, industry or community. We are all partners in progress.”

On his part, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, assured of the Authority’s unwavering commitment to the continuous promotion of port eco-friendliness.

Dantsoho, who was represented by the Executive Director of Marine and Operations, NPA, Lekan Badmus, said there is an enduring connection between humanity and the ocean.

He, however, urged everyone to be more intentional and deliberate in the responsibility to protect the ocean and its resources.

“Beyond fanfare, there is a need for every stakeholder here to rise from this celebration with a stronger commitment to take actions that make the ocean cleaner. Indeed, making global port operations eco-friendlier and actualising the other noble objectives of the World Ports Sustainability Program rests heavily on our shoulders as maritime stakeholders,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

