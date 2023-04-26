The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has said the effort of relevant stakeholders will ensure the eradication of malaria in AMAC and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, during the 2023 World Malaria Day Commemoration by the FCT Public Health Department at the Primary Health Center, Gidan Mangoro in Orozo ward, with the theme “Ending Malaria in the Federal Capital”, Maikalangu said that the fight against malaria scourge will not be possible without collaborative effort by FCTA and other stakeholders and global solidarity to harness the efforts and resources needed to address malaria in an effective, sustainable and accountable manner.

He said: “While both international and domestic funding to fight malaria have dramatically increased between 2005 and 2014, a serious moral obligation lies ahead of us here in FCT to save the lives of about 30 per cent of our children, who are still dying from malaria.

“Over the years, there have been increase in cases of malaria in countries around the world, which are linked to decreases in financing gap and weaker health systems. Such barriers have continued to keep Africa with a huge malaria burden and FCT area councils are not left out.

“The African Heads of State and Government in the 2013 Abuja Declaration set bold target to eliminate malaria in Africa by 2030. The same target is now embraced in the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In that regard, Ending Malaria for Good is fundamental pillar of achieving the aspirations that we have set for ourselves in Agenda 2063.

“I am glad that the Catalytic Framework to eliminate malaria is one of the top most priority of this administration. Recently, we provided free medical healthcare to over 1,000 children and women of Kurudu community, including immunization, COVID-19 vaccination, free malaria testing and meditation, HIV testing and counseling, family planning, eye screening and other medical services rendered by medical doctors and nurses.

“This fight against malaria scourge will not be possible without collaborative effort by FCTA and other stakeholders and global solidarity to harness the efforts and resources needed to address malaria in an effective, sustainable and accountable manner.

“Let me emphasise that we are calling for more support and tools to end malaria related deaths in the Council. Partnering to end the malaria scourge in FCT will, no doubt, lead to a robust workforce for, as the saying goes, Health is Wealth. On this note, I want to sincerely thank you for partnering with us in ensuring that malaria is ended in AMAC in particular and the Federal Capital Territory in general.”

On his part, the representative of the National Malaria Elimination Program (NWEP), Mr Raphael Onyilo, called for more efforts by community leaders, religious leaders to promote and create awareness on basic information about malaria.

He advised pregnant women, mothers and children to always sleep in mosquito treated nets to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and getting malaria.