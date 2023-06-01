THE Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), has announced the election of Dr Ifeoma Monye as the pioneer President of the World Lifestyle Medicine Organization (WLMO) at its extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly and the Executive Committee.

Dr Monye developed the concept of the DREAMS approach for the global eradication of chronic and lifestyle related diseases through sustainable evidence-based, lifestyle related and health behaviour changes.

DREAMS is summarized as follows diet & nutrition; relationships; healthy positive connections; exercise; avoidance of toxic substances; mental wellbeing & stress management and sleep; adequate restorative sleep.

Dr Monye comes with decades of experience as a global leader in Lifestyle Medicine with the capacity and experience to work with other global leaders across regional lines in her over 36 years in practice after studying Medicine & Surgery at the University of Benin (1987) and postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom.

Monye, a Chief Consultant Family Physician at the National Hospital Abuja and a fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the founder of the Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine Abuja’

The founding President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg) and Co-founder and President of the Africa Lifestyle Medicine Council (AfLMC) pioneered the spread of Lifestyle Medicine to other African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Rwanda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Her passion and vision have always been to see Nigerians, Africans and indeed all of humanity living healthier, happier and longer lives.

On 16th February 2023, 22 countries met to constitute the World Lifestyle Medicine Organisation (WLMO). Membership grew to include Lifestyle Medicine organisations from Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Australasia, United States of America, the Far East, and the Middle East.

The organisation has been registered in Geneva, Switzerland, and is therefore governed by Swiss Civil Law.

WLMO is registered as a not-for-profit organisation and is a collaboration of National Lifestyle Medicine Societies from around the world, together with Regional Lifestyle Medicine Organisations, united in their dedication to the global eradication of chronic and lifestyle-related (noncommunicable) diseases through sustainable evidence based, lifestyle-related and health behaviour changes.

Lifestyle Medicine offers solutions for individuals, communities and nations facing chronic disease epidemics and offers practical solutions that are adaptable to diverse countries and cultures.