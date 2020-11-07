World leaders congratulate Biden on winning US election

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States and world leaders have congratulated him on his victory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on winning the US Presidential election, saying he looked forward to tackling “the world’s greatest challenges” with the new administration.

In a statement, Trudeau said he would work with the United States to “advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world”. Trudeau made no mention of current US President Donald Trump, with whom he had an often troubled relationship.

Frank Bainimarama, Fiji’s Prime Minister also took to Twitter to express his well wishes to Biden and called on him to work toward tackling climate change, which is a major problem for his country.

“Congratulations, @JoeBiden,” Bainimarama wrote. “Together, we have a planet to save from a #ClimateEmergency and a global economy to build back better from #COVID19. Now, more than ever, we need the USA at the helm of these multilateral efforts (and back in the #ParisAgreement — ASAP!),” he tweeted.

Also, Senior German ministers congratulated Joe Biden after major networks declared him winner of the US presidential election on Saturday, and expressed hopes for a new start and an improvement in transatlantic ties that have been seriously strained by his predecessor.

“Congratulations, Mr President-Elect,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Twitter. “Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The US remains Europe’s most important and closest partner.”

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: “We look forward to working with the next US administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole also congratulated the new president-elect and his running mate.

