The Maigida Center for Youth Development (MCYD), a non-governmental organization on Tuesday donated books worth millions of Naira to Sabon Gari primary School Jalingo to improve the standard of education in Taraba.

Mr Amino Usman the program manager noted at the event that, the idea was to help boost the standard of education in Taraba and also mark the world International day of education.

Usman explained that Maigida Center for Youth Development was committed to rendering social services in health and education, and was currently carrying out health programs in many Nigerian states.

“The donation of books especially teachers’ guides is out of our social Services to the education to boost the standard of learning in Taraba state. This has become necessary because it is part of our social responsibilities and to also commemorate the world’s International day of education.

“We have been doing programs of this kind to schools in Taraba and other states of Nigeria. We aim is to boost the performance of young Nigerians and improve the health of the people”. The program manager explained.

Responding, Mr Isa Amed, headmaster of the school who was represented by Mrs Comfort Yuwa, thanked Maigida for her philanthropic spirit to power the academic future of young Nigerians.

Yuwa while praying for the gesture to be extended to other schools in Taraba, she appealed for government presence to put the Sabon Gari primary School Jalingo into better learning conditions.