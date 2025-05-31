World Hypertension Day: Oyo govt, NGO renew campaign against non-communicable diseases

As part of the activities in commemoration of the World Hypertension Day, a non-governmental organisation, APIN health initiative in collaboration with Oyo state ministry of health has renewed campaign against hypertension.

Speaking, during a press conference held on thursday in Ibadan , the Oyo state commissioner for health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi highlighted the state active involvement in national initiative aimed at screening 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and raising awareness about the importance of blood pressure control ‘‘Project 10Million”.

She described hypertension as a silent but deadly threat that must be confronted with urgency, innovation, and collective action.

The Commissioner emphasized that this year’s theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” reflects a global call to promote regular screening and lifestyle changes that can significantly reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease. She noted that over 1.28 billion adults globally are currently living with high blood pressure, with many unaware of their condition, and that the Nigerian context is no less concerning, with an estimated 30 to 40 percent of adults affected. In Oyo State, about one in every three adults lives with elevated blood pressure.

The commissioner further stated that, thousands of residents across the 33 local government areas of the state received free screening for Hypertension, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases through Oyo State Free Health Mission and the ministry will deploy more personnel to give medical care to residents diagnosed of the diseases.

Ajetunmobi however appreciate APIN Public Health Initiatives for its financial and technical support in commemorating this year’s World Hypertension

In his remarks, Dr. Olalere Olajide, who led APIN public health initiatives delegates to the press briefing, noted that , APIN will continue to support government at the Federal, State and Local levels to fight against Hypertension and diabetes and other non-communicable diseases ,adding that APIN public health initiatives has taken free medical outreach to Ibadan market, Bodija market with plans underway to take the medical outreach to other public spaces in the state.

Other speakers at the briefing in their separate speeches urged Nigerians to take full responsibility for their health and called on all healthcare providers to make blood pressure screening a routine part of their services.

