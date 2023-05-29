Stakeholders in the agricultural value chain have used this year’s World Hunger Day Celebration to push for the recognition of farmers, especially the smallholder farmers, who form the largest percentage, by setting aside a day to celebrate National Farmers Day.

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha while speaking at a dinner organized for farmers, said the primary aim of the event is to use the commemoration of World Hunger Day to launch a ‘National Farmers Day’ as a campaign for the global south to showcase the role that agricultural biotechnology can play in ending hunger in our lifetime.

He said World Hunger Day is observed on May 28th each year as an opportunity to raise awareness about the issue of hunger and food insecurity that affects millions of people around the world.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, under the auspices of NABDA, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Nairobi, Kenya, and the Alliance for Science.

Mustapha said while there have been significant strides made in reducing hunger and malnutrition, there is still much work to be done, and one way to address this issue is by supporting and recognizing the contributions of smallholder farmers who grow crops and foods that are the backbone of the food systems in these countries.

“This is why we are bringing together a cream of distinguished personalities to discuss ways of promoting sustainable agricultural practices that will support government efforts in addressing the challenges of food and nutritional security,” he added.

The AATF regional representative for West Africa, Dr Jean Baptiste in his remarks, highlighted the critical role that farmers play in preserving Africa’s cultural heritage.

He said “our farming traditions, passed down through generations, connect us to our roots and remind us of the profound relationship we share with the land. Your deep respect for the land, your stewardship, and your understanding of the delicate balance between human progress and nature’s rhythms are invaluable.

“As we celebrate National Farmers Day, let us also acknowledge the need for continued support and investment in the agricultural sector. Governments, organizations, and society as a whole must come together to ensure that our farmers have access to resources, knowledge, and infrastructure necessary for their prosperity.

“We must strive to create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, empowers small-scale farmers, and promotes equitable agricultural practices,” he noted.

While highlighting the objectives of the event, the Director, Agricultural Biotechnology Department at NABDA, Dr Rose Gidado said the main objective of the initiative is to celebrate World Hunger Day by organizing dinners for farmers in Nigeria, and at the same time use this event as a platform to launch a campaign for National Farmers Day in the country.





She said the goal of National Farmers Day is to honour and recognize the hard work of farmers who feed their communities and country.

Gidado further stated that the expected outcome is that farmers are honoured and the people become aware of the important role the farmers play in ensuring food security and ending world hunger.

She said it is also expected that a platform is created for stakeholders to discuss the importance of National Farmers Day and how it can be implemented in each country, and momentum created for the implementation of National Farmers Day in Nigeria, which will help to support and recognize the contributions of farmers and strengthen the food system in the country.

