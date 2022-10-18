World Heart Day 2022: Sleep Right for Every Heart

Did you know that the heart is the only body part you can hear and feel?

It is the first and last sign of life. It works round-the-clock and does not sleep throughout one’s lifetime even when one is asleep. The heart plays a vital life-giving and life-sustaining role in all humans.

Unexplainably, its settings and regeneration are extraordinary and uniquely pre-set from the inception of life. The knowledge and understanding of how the heart functions without sleeping have grown increasingly and have guided the activities of individuals and communities towards heart health.

The heart is a muscular body part in our bodies and that of most animals. It continuously pumps blood through blood pipes to the entire parts of the body including the heart itself. The pumped blood carries oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body for their chemical reactions, functions and survival. While also carrying the biological and chemical wastes away from the body parts for removal through waste disposal parts such as lungs, kidneys, skin, liver and intestines.

The heart pumps the blood by a continuous alternation of repetitive contractions and relaxations of its muscle bundles. There is a group of specialized elements of the heart muscles called ‘pacemaker cells’.

These Pacemaker cells generate electric current signals which create and sustain the musical muscle contractions. A cycle of muscle contraction and relaxation of heart muscles makes one heartbeat.

The heart beats at a resting rate of 60 – 100 beats per minute. If the heart stops; life stops! It can be stopped directly by diseases of the heart and blood pipes called ‘cardiovascular diseases’, or indirectly by other diseases involving the entire body.

According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. The majority of cardiovascular diseases are non-communicable and related to modifiable lifestyles and other factors. The modifiable factors include high blood pressure, smoking, air pollution, lack of exercise, obesity, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, poor sleep, diabetes mellitus, and high blood cholesterol.

Considering the deaths from cardiovascular diseases and the extent of their preventable nature, in 1999 the World Heart Federation in conjunction with the World Health Organisation announced the establishment of World Heart Day, which holds every September 29, to increase public awareness of cardiovascular diseases including their prevention and their global impact.

World Heart Day 2022, recently celebrated on September 29, had an activating theme ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. The ‘Use Heart’ entails being deliberate from the depth of the heart. It means to think differently; make the right decisions; act with courage; help others; and engage with this important cause.

Similarly, the ‘For Every Heart’ means ensuring that the messages reach as many individuals as possible to help achieve cardiovascular health for every heart, with the beneficiaries of the actions being Humanity, Nature and You. The celebration called us to get involved with activities to spread awareness to all humankind. It also encouraged us to contribute to a healthier environment in our own way.

And lastly, by individually engaging in lifestyle modifications including good sleep practices, and resisting the harmful coping mechanisms and bad habits induced by stress, we can maximise our individual heart health.

Interestingly, World Heart Day 2022 said, “Beating the cardiovascular disease is something that matters to every beating heart.”

We were called to enter into the ‘World Heart Day Challenge’.





We were challenged to walk, run or bike a heart shape in your city. Whatever distance we make, every step counts for our heart health.

The organizers wanted to see as many hearts, in as many cities as possible by 29 September 2022. Whether alone or in a group, we were to create our heart shape and share it with others.

In the spirit of this challenge, by adopting quality sleep practices and practising good stress management, we can make the best use of our different heart health. Each person sleeps right; every heart will be alright!

Let us remember that when you sleep, where you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical well-being and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for productivity in our endeavours.

Do you need further information on the above subject? Are you looking for ways to maintain quality sleep for general well-being and healthy living? Remember, a doctor is an appropriate person to offer relevant advice for the maintenance of quality sleep and solution to sleep difficulties. Do you want to contact the Orthopaedic Sleep Consultant, Dr Charles Uzodimma, kindly send your request to sleepinfo@vitafoam.com.ng

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is the first foam manufacturing company in Nigeria to partner with a Sleep Expert in educating Nigerians on Quality Sleep for Healthy Living. They are truly passionate about quality sleep, healthy living and the general well-being of Nigerians. Vitafoam is proudly Nigerian and constantly supports Nigerians with consistent quality products for comfort and well-being. With Vitafoam, you don’t just sleep, they give you the comfort that gets you recharged. To learn more about Vitafoam, visit www.vitafoamng.com