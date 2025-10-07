World Habitat Day: HDAN seeks action toward climate-resilient housing, others

AS the world marks World Habitat Day 2025, the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called for urgent action toward climate-resilient housing, sustainable urban planning, and inclusive housing policies across Nigeria.

It warned that “every home built today must stand against tomorrow’s climate risks.”

World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October each year. It was established by the United Nations to reflect on the state of towns and cities and reaffirm the basic right of every human being to adequate shelter. It also reminds the global community that everyone has the power and responsibility to shape the future of urban settlements

This year’s global observance, held on October 6, 2025, is themed “Urban Crisis Response”, drawing attention to how conflicts, climate disasters, and economic instability are transforming cities and deepening inequality. The theme emphasizes that inclusive urban crisis response must create the conditions for people to return, reintegrate, and rebuild their lives with dignity.

According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), over 122 million people are currently displaced worldwide, with more than 60 percent of them seeking refuge in cities. This growing trend of urban displacement is exerting immense pressure on already fragile housing systems and public services, particularly in developing countries like Nigeria.

Nigeria’s urban crisis is escalating rapidly, driven by poor planning, weak enforcement of regulations, and rapid population growth. Experts estimate that Nigeria’s cities are expanding at a rate far faster than their infrastructure can support, resulting in overcrowded settlements, pollution, and inadequate social amenities.

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), in its statement to mark World Habitat Day, expressed concern that Nigeria’s urban landscape is under increasing strain due to unregulated construction, poor waste management, and the loss of green areas meant to serve as buffers against flooding and heat waves.

The organization noted that cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Asaba, green belts originally designed as utility corridors and environmental buffers have been converted into residential and commercial properties.

