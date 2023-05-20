In order to avoid the devastating effects of incessant strike actions by medical workers in the country, the Federal Government and National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) have appealed to return to the dialogue table with a view to bringing an end to the ongoing nationwide Doctors strike.

The call was made by the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON) through its President, Professor Musa Danleyau during a press conference as part of the activities to Commemorate World Family Doctor Day 2023 with the theme: ‘Nigerian Family Doctors at the Heart of Healthcare’ held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi on Friday.

Musa Danleyau explained that the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) as an umbrella body for medical practitioners in Nigeria and SOFPON an affiliate, are working to ensure that both parties come back to a dialogue table to resolve the impasse

According to him, “On our part, Consultants who are members of SOFPON have continued to provide medical services to the best we can, especially at the General Outpatient Departments and other Units where Consultants can offer services to ease the burden of those who are not in the hospital with emergency services.”

The SOFPON President also explained that Nigeria currently is beset with the challenges of limited resources amidst political agitations and insecurity.

“It is in this context that SOFPON and her members serving in the frontlines of healthcare service delivery in Nigeria, fully and indeed argued that without this type of person-centred care, there is no chance of high-quality healthcare services and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

He further said that World Family Doctor Day (WFDD), celebrated on 19th May, is a significant occasion to highlight the vital role and contribution of family doctors, and an excellent opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the exceptional contributions of primary care teams in healthcare systems worldwide.

He added that “Since its declaration in 2010, WFDD has been celebrated annually to recognize the central role of Family Doctors in delivering personal, comprehensive, and continuous health care to patients.”

He explained that This year, the theme: ‘Family Doctors: The Heart of Healthcare’ draws attention to several fundamental issues in health service provision which is at the very core of Family Medicine practice.

According to him, “These attributes make It possible to provide high-quality care which is at the heart of Universal Health Coverage.”

“Advocacy and As Family Doctors, we are advocates for our patients, helping them navigate the healthcare system and access the resources they need,” he stressed.





He further also said that “We also educate patients about their health, including how to manage chronic conditions, make healthy lifestyle choices, and prevent illness.”

Musa Danleyau added that “Family Doctors’ crucial role in promoting the health and well-being of individuals and communities while exhibiting dedication, compassion, and expertise make us the Heart of Healthcare, and a trusted source of support for patients and families.”

He explained that the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON) is the umbrella body for all Family physicians in Nigeria dedicated to improving the health of individuals, families, and communities through the academic and professional advancement of the speciality of Family Medicine.

He then said that “SOFPON members are specialist Physicians who are passionate about providing quality healthcare services to their patients and clients. We are the first contact physicians that patients meet they come to the hospital for the first time. Family Physicians are competent and skilled to treat most of the diseases of most of the people most of the time.”

The SOFPON President said, “We recognize with a +deep sense of pleasure the support and contributions of one of our own Dr. Osahon Enabulele, the current President of the World Medical Association (WMA) who has continued to champion and advocate globally for the institution of measures that support protect and elevate physicians globally so that they can focus on providing quality healthcare services.”

