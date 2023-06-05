Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, is grappling with a dire waste management crisis as refuse engulfs nearly every street, prompting concerns from residents.

Tribune Online conducted an investigation within the state capital on World Environmental Day, only to find the city teeming with unsightly litter.

In the past, the Ministry of Environment, under the previous administration, carried out regular waste disposal operations, maintaining a clean environment throughout the state.

However, the current situation has left residents dismayed and alarmed by the mounting refuse, which poses serious health and environmental risks.

Residents voiced their dissatisfaction with the deteriorating conditions, describing the situation as alarming and unusual. They called on Governor Francis Nwifuru to urgently address the issue and implement effective measures to combat the menace.

One resident expressed apprehension about the potential health consequences of accumulating waste during the rainy season, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent the outbreak of airborne diseases.

The sight of refuse spreading onto the roads has also raised concerns about potential accidents as pedestrians and motorists struggle for space.

During Tribune Online’s visit, various areas including Goddy Ogbaga Avenue, Giddy Ogbaga Avenue by G-Hostel Junction, Chinedu Ogah’s Avenue, New Kpirikpiri Market, and Benard Orogwu Streets were observed to be in a deplorable state, leaving residents deeply troubled.

In a particularly alarming development, a new dumping site has emerged along Cirene Hotel road, exacerbating the already dire waste problem.

The situation has prompted residents to urgently appeal to Governor Nwifuru’s administration to activate a reliable refuse disposal mechanism, ensuring the state is clean and habitable.

Residents stressed the importance of appointing a capable Commissioner or Special Adviser on Environment to take charge of addressing urgent environmental concerns.





They expressed concerns over potential disease outbreaks and emphasized the need for immediate intervention to protect public health and maintain road safety.

While some residents remain hopeful that the present administration will tackle the crisis head-on, others suggested engaging the contractors who previously handled the cleanup operations or engaging new local contractors to effectively address the current environmental challenges.

